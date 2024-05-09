NY governor follows in Biden’s footsteps, says black kids don’t know the word 'computer'

While speaking at an on-stage forum in California this Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul asserted that some black children are essentially illiterate.

“Young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is, they don’t know. They don’t know these things, and I want the world to open up to all of them because when you have their diverse voices innovating solutions through technology, then you’re really addressing society’s broader challenges,” Hochul said.

Sara Gonzales is in awe.

“Ma’am, why do you think that black kids don’t know what the word ‘computer’ is? Do you think that they’re stupid? And by the way, if you think that they’ve never been taught the word ‘computer’ or don’t know what it is, perhaps you should take a look at your own public education system which is failing these children,” Gonzales says.

Gonzales rightfully points out that while Hochul’s statement was absolutely moronic, she’s not the first Democrat to say something so tone deaf.

“She’s not the first Democrat to say something just painfully racist about minorities and not even realize it because they’re so racist on the inside,” Gonzales says, before playing a clip of Joe Biden discussing vaccines in 2021.

“A lot of people don’t know how to register. Not everybody in the community, in the Hispanic and the African-American community, particularly in rural areas that are distant and/or inner city districts know how to get online for that COVID vaccination at the Walgreens,” Biden said.

“They don’t even understand how racist they are,” Gonzales laughs.

