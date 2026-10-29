Iconic actor Patrick Stewart dies at age 86

Iconic movie star Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86, according to a spokesperson.

Stewart is beloved for his portrayals of Jean-Luc Picard in the "Star Trek" franchise as well as Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" series of movies.

'Playing Jean-Luc for all those years had a real impact on me.'

"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all," wrote Kelly Bush Novak, his spokesperson. "We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."

Stewart was well known as a classical actor in his home country of Britain, but he skyrocketed to fame around the globe after being cast in 1987 as the lead in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which became a lasting hit.

After the award-winning series ended in 1994, Stewart feared being typecast in sci-fi roles but decided to take up the mantle of Professor X in the adaptation of the famed "X-Men" comic books.

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The opportunity led to iconic scenes between Stewart and his longtime friend Ian McKellen, who portrayed the comic-book villain Magneto.

Stewart compared the two characters in an interview in 2017.

"Both of them … I immensely admired for their morality, for their kindness, for their sensitivity, for their compassion," Stewart said. "Even for their intellectual capacities. Playing Jean-Luc for all those years had a real impact on me."

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Stewart in 2010.

He passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy body dementia.

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