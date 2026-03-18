NY governor BEGS millionaires to move back to help fund welfare programs — after telling Republicans to flee to Florida

The governor of New York was reduced to begging the wealthy to move back to the high-tax state in order to help fund its social programs.

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul made the comments during a Politico forum in Albany on March 11 after the state legislature called for higher taxes.

'They're not going there because they have a nicer governor. ... They're going there because of the tax rate.'

"I need people who are high net worth to support the generous social programs that we want to have in our state," said Hochul.

"There are some patriotic millionaires who stepped up. OK! Cut me the checks. If you want to be supportive, then maybe the first step should be go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home, because our tax base has been eroded," she added.

"So I philosophically don't have a problem. It is, like, I have to look at the fact that we are in competition with other states who have less of a tax burden on their corporations and their individuals," Hochul concluded.

Hochul is seeking to win re-election after she was elevated to the governor's office because of the fall of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

New York joins other states looking to tax the wealthy in order to fund their socialist schemes, including California, which is facing its own population exodus, and Washington state. Both states have experienced billionaires fleeing to other states with lower tax burdens.

"Wall Street businesses looking at Texas?" Hochul asked rhetorically. "They're not going there because they have a nicer governor! I know that for sure! But they're going there because of the tax rate. We have to be smart about this."

RELATED: LA Times gets obliterated online for scolding people wanting to leave high-tax California

Hochul's critics pointed out that she told conservative and Republican New Yorkers to leave the state in 2022 and go down to Florida, "where you belong."

Ironically, just months later, she lamented that too many people were leaving the high-tax state to seek better opportunities elsewhere.

"We must and will make our state safe," she said at her inaugural speech.

"And we must reverse the trend of people leaving our state in search of lower costs and opportunities elsewhere."

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