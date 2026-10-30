Christians cannot afford to stay on the sidelines

While taking a break from our daily three-mile walk through a local park, my wife and I sat on a bench watching other walkers stroll by. One young woman passed wearing a plain, white T-shirt that read, in large letters, simply: “AND WE KNOW THAT.”

Underneath those words, in much smaller type, was the explanation of this enigmatic inscription: “Romans 8:28.”

Are we not called to be engaged in all aspects of life? Why would politics be out of bounds?

The full Scripture verse is incredibly powerful and should spring to mind whenever things in our personal lives — or even in the life of our nation — go kerflooey:

And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.

The midterm elections, already underway across America, popped into my head when I saw the T-shirt. Christians and true patriots alike worry about polls showing Democratic Party gains in key races. Some are moved to work harder; others throw up their hands and leave the results to fate — or, more piously, “Providence.” After all, if “all things work together for good,” even if Democrats regain power and go scorched earth on our country, that must be God’s will. Things will eventually work out “for good,” yes?

Otherwise well-meaning Christians can justify “sitting this one out” in any number of ways: “If God wants America to survive, the country will survive; if He wants her to go under, it will go under. I will just pray. I don’t get involved in politics.”

The idea that good Christians should stay out of politics because “Thy will be done” — or, as Doris Day sang, “Whatever will be, will be” — reminds me of that doctor joke about predestination:

After examining his patient, the doctor shares his diagnosis. “Joe, you are in terrible shape, and I am prescribing a series of pills that will help you live a long, healthy life.” But Joe shakes his head. “No, doc, I’m a Christian, and I believe in predestination. I’m not going to take the pills because I believe that if God wants me to live, I will live; if He wants me to die, I will die.”

The doctor responds: “Well, Joe, I too am a Christian, and I also believe in predestination. So I can tell you this: If you take the pills, you’re predestined to live. If you don’t, you’re predestined to die.”

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Christians who don’t get involved in politics — especially at an obviously critical juncture in a nation’s existence — are like that patient, confident God will save the country with or without their involvement. That conclusion is certainly true, but are we not called to be engaged in all aspects of life? Why would politics be out of bounds?

Consider Romans 13:1: “Every person is to be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God.”

America was “established by God” more than 250 years ago. And in that establishment, the founders made it very clear that “We the People” were in charge, under the authority of “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.” Therefore, we must be involved in every way we can — voting, for example, is basic — to preserve the governing authorities to which we are subject.

Further along this political-involvement track, I believe an even more powerful declaration can be drawn from that one big, beautiful prayer Christians around the world pray daily. Much of the "Our Father" concerns, in a very real sense, both earthly and heavenly politics.

After addressing our Holy Father in heaven, Jesus prays, “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” Many Christians close the prayer with the words, “For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.”

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Should we not then work for God’s Kingdom to come here on earth as it is in heaven, not only in our own lives but in the life of our nation and, through this nation, the world? Is God’s Kingdom not built on righteousness and holiness? Our kingdom here should reflect those noble, ethereal, and eternal goals as much as possible. Where it embraces vile and detestable practices — abortion, child mutilation, open borders, etc. — should we not work to abolish them? We also pray, “Deliver us from evil.” Should we not work alongside our Father to bring that about?

St. James wrote (1:22):

But prove yourselves doers of the word, and not just hearers who deceive themselves.

Finally, this reminder from St. Paul (Ephesians 5:14-16):

"Wake up, sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you." Be very careful, then, how you live — not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil.

This is no sit-on-your-hands (or just pray-with-your-hands) moment in the shaky life of America. Scripture and our Lord and Savior give us our marching orders. Yes, pray. No question about that. But also vote. And whenever and wherever you can, and with whomever you can, be politically influential, always remembering to “speak the truth in love.”

Doing that can advance two kingdoms at once.

Editor’s note: A version of this article appeared originally at American Thinker.