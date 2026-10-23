Fake ultra-luxury watches from China seized — and they would have been worth millions if real, CBP claims

A targeted enforcement operation intercepted and seized what appeared to be ultra-luxury watches, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says.

CBP officers intercepted 11 watches between September 15 and 22 at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas as they were being transported from China, CBP claimed.

'Our CBP officers are on the front lines every day guarding against defrauders, while protecting legitimate American businesses who are often harmed by these criminal organizations.'

According to the CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise, the watches were determined to have "counterfeit versions of registered and recorded trademarks" of Richard Mille time pieces, the CBP press release said. Richard Mille is a high-tech ultra-luxury Swiss watch brand.

If the 11 watches were sold at the genuine manufacturer's suggested retail price, they would be worth about $2.6 million.

"The sale of fake goods often funds criminal organizations involved in money laundering, drug trafficking, and other illicit trade," said CBP Area Port Director Jayson Ahern.

"Our CBP officers are on the front lines every day guarding against defrauders, while protecting legitimate American businesses who are often harmed by these criminal organizations," he added.

Counterfeit sales adversely affect legitimate U.S. businesses and fund international criminal smuggling enterprises, according to CBP.

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U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Officials recommend that consumers buy products only from authorized retailers or directly from the trademark holder in order to avoid counterfeit products.

"Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is," CBP says.

The agency also asks consumers to review its E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide online.

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