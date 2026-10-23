DHS to test military-grade ‘heat ray’ that causes an ‘irresistible urge to run’ to protect southern border

The Department of War recently gave the green light for the Department of Homeland Security to test a "heat ray" weapon for potential use at the southern border.

According to a memo obtained by CNN, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth authorized the DHS to test a military-grade heat ray and to develop tactics for its use at the southern border.

The beam reportedly causes a burning sensation on human skin, a lasting 'tingling effect', and 'an instinctive and irresistible urge to run from the effect.'

The memo reportedly states that it "shall not be operated by DOW ... personnel" and that DHS is solely responsible for "system employment, use, and development of tactics, techniques, and procedures."

The heat ray gun, officially known as the Active Denial System, is a directed-energy weapon that reportedly shoots an invisible, electromagnetic beam with a range of a little more than half a mile.

The signed memo authorized the "temporary loan" of one ADS system for seven months, starting in September.

The beam reportedly causes a burning sensation on human skin, a lasting "tingling effect," and "an instinctive and irresistible urge to run from the effect," according to CNN.

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According to a military fact sheet, the Active Denial System fires a radio frequency beam that penetrates the human skin at a depth of 1/64th of an inch, or "the equivalent of three sheets of printer paper."

According to the results of previous testing involving more than 15,000 exposures on volunteers, the risk of harm is "less than ... one-tenth of one percent."

The technology has been in development for more than two decades as improvements have continued to make the system lighter and more mobile, according to the fact sheet.

CNN reported that the system has been deployed a number of times to potentially assist with crowd control throughout the years in different countries, and its use has been considered domestically as well, though in every case the military has declined to use the weapon's capabilities.

For example, the U.S. military deployed the system in Afghanistan over two decades ago, CNN reported, but ultimately declined to use it.

“CBP is continually evaluating new technologies, especially those that enhance operational effectiveness and strengthen mission capabilities,” a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

The DHS can reportedly submit an additional request for continued use of the weapon at the end of the seven-month loan.

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