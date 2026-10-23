Trump endorsee announces resignation after allegedly stealing from Walmart — but there's more to the story, he says

A longtime Republican Indiana state senator who landed on President Donald Trump's good side in the congressional redistricting fight has announced his resignation.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, state Sen. Ron Alting wrote: "I have informed Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray of my decision to resign from the Indiana Senate." Lance Gideon, Alting's senior press secretary, confirmed to Blaze News that Alting intends to resign should he win re-election on November 3.

Doctors are still seeking 'a definitive diagnosis.'

The announcement follows allegations that Alting stole items from Walmart store locations in Lafayette and Monticello, Indiana, and Naples, Florida, Journal & Courier reported.

In his Facebook post, Alting made veiled reference to the allegations, suggesting that at least some of them are true. "I did things that were wrong and completely out of character for me," Alting admitted.

"I take responsibility for my actions. I am deeply sorry for the hurt and disappointment I have caused my family, friends, colleagues, constituents, and the store employees involved."

He also provided a possible explanation for his alleged behavior: "concerning changes" in his mental health and cognition.

"Over the past several weeks, I have been undergoing extensive medical evaluation for concerning changes in my judgment, behavior, and cognitive functioning. That evaluation has included specialists in neurology, geriatrics, and mental health, as well as an MRI and other testing," Alting wrote, adding that doctors are still seeking "a definitive diagnosis."

Though Alting has not yet been charged in connection with the alleged theft, Elkhart County prosecutors are investigating reports tied to Alting, the New York Post reported.

Gideon did not respond to questions from Blaze News about the allegations and Alting's health.

RELATED: Republican Indiana state senator has no regrets about redistricting vote

Sen. Alting in 2013. Steve Jennings/Getty Images

The midterm election is just weeks away, but the 22nd Senate district seat spanning much of Tippecanoe and Carroll Counties is considered reliably red. It voted for Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and Alting, who was first elected in 1998, has comfortably won re-election there since at least 2006.

Still, more than 5,400 voters in the district cast a ballot in the 2026 Democratic primary, so Democratic challenger Natasha Baker may pose a threat to Alting, whose name will remain on the ballot.

Should Alting win again, his "successor will ultimately be chosen through the Republican Party's vacancy process," Alting wrote. That process involves precinct committee members choosing a replacement, Journal & Courier explained.

The Indiana state Senate became a lightning rod a year ago, when President Trump strongly encouraged Republican state senators there to pass a new district map that would have likely resulted in two more Republican members of Congress. The push failed in December after 21 Republicans joined Democrats to block the bill.

Alting was not one of them.

Alting voted for the new map, leading to a "complete and total endorsement" for re-election from Trump. In a Truth Social post on April 7, the president characterized Alting as "a Strong Champion and Highly Effective Representative."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

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