Trump launches ‘RINO’ purge in Indiana as primary looms

President Donald Trump is trying to clear the field of several Indiana Republican state senators who previously opposed a congressional redistricting map by endorsing their challengers in the upcoming May 5 primary election.

In December, 21 Republican state senators joined their Democrat colleagues to block a redrawn congressional map that would have strengthened the GOP's control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

'Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring.'

The new map, which would have created two more Republican-leaning congressional districts, failed in the state Senate in a 31-19 vote.

Trump issued a warning to Republican state senators ahead of the vote, cautioning those who planned to block the map.

"Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring," Trump wrote, adding that he would "do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again."

Trump declared that "every one" of the Republicans in the state Senate who voted against redistricting "should be 'primaried,' and I will be there to help!"

Republicans who voted against redistricting who are seeking re-election in May:

James Buck (District 21)

Spencer Deery (District 23)

Dan Dernulc (District 1)

Greg Goode (District 38)

Travis Holdman (District 19)

Rick Niemeyer (District 6)

Linda Rogers (District 11)

Greg Walker (District 41)

Republican state Senators Eric Bassler (District 39) and Kyle Walker (District 31) also voted against the redistricting map. However, neither is seeking re-election.

RELATED: Indiana Republicans vote with Democrats to block redistricting — despite Trump's threat to unseat them

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Trump issued his first endorsements of Republican challengers in January, backing Paula Copenhaver against Deery and Brenda Wilson against Goode. He also endorsed Jeff Ellington to take over Bassler's open seat.

Trump described Copenhaver, the Fountain County GOP Chair, as a "MAGA Warrior" and a "terrific Candidate."

"Paula is running against an incompetent and ineffective RINO incumbent named Spencer Deery who, for whatever reason, betrayed his voters by voting against Redistricting in Indiana," the president stated.

Trump called Vigo County Commissioner Wilson a "Proven America First Patriot" and "a Successful Family Farmer," arguing that she would be "a strong and effective Voice for our amazing Farmers and Indiana Agriculture." He criticized Goode as a "RINO" and nicknamed him "No Goode."

The president declared that Ellington, an "American First Patriot," would be "a fantastic replacement for RINO Eric Bassler." He described Ellington as "a Successful Businessman, Retired Firefighter, Horse Farmer, Greene County GOP Chairman, and former State Representative, who has dedicated his life to serving his Community."

Trump issued three additional endorsements in February, supporting Blake Fiechter against Holdman, Tracey Powell against Buck, and Michelle Davis against Walker.

Fiechter is "a very successful Real Estate Broker, Proud Husband, Loving Father to three girls, and a Highly Respected Councilman in the wonderful City of Bluffton," Trump said.

The president described Powell as "a successful Businessman, Chiropractor, Farmer, and Highly Respected Tipton County Commissioner."

Trump contended that Davis, a state representative, has a strong record that includes voting "WITH Republicans to pass Redistricting in the State House."

RELATED: 'Total RINO': Trump vows to oust Indiana Republican leader over redistricting betrayal

Kaiti Sullivan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

On Apr. 7, Trump posted two additional endorsements in his effort to remove Indiana RINOs from their Senate seats. He announced his support for Dr. Brian Schmutzler against Rogers and Trevor De Vries against Dernulc.

"A Proven Leader, Brian serves his Community as a Highly Respected Anesthesiologist and Medical Director," he wrote in a post on social media.

"A Successful Businessman, Trevor knows the America First Policies required to Grow our Economy, Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., and Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE," Trump said in a separate post.

Gov. Mike Braun (R), who supported the redistricting effort, also endorsed seven Trump-backed candidates: Copenhaver, Davis, De Vries, Fiechter, Powell, Wilson, and Schmutzler.

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