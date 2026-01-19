'Total RINO': Trump vows to oust Indiana Republican leader over redistricting betrayal

President Donald Trump has vowed to "take out" the Republican leader in the Indiana Senate for failing to enact the administration's preferred congressional map.

With the 2026 primaries fast approaching, Republicans and Democrats have been gone head-to-head in several states over congressional redistricting. While both parties have seen some success in redrawing districts to their partisan benefit, Indiana Senate Majority Leader Rod Bray's chamber struck down a new map that would have created two red congressional seats.

'Republican's House majority continues to shrink.'

"I was with David McIntosh of the Club for Growth, and we agreed that we will both work tirelessly together to take out Indiana Senate Majority Leader Rod Bray, a total RINO, who betrayed the Republican Party, the President of the United States, and everyone else who wants to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said in a Truth Social Post.

"We’re after you Bray, like no one has ever come after you before!"

RELATED: Vance casts tiebreaking war powers vote after Republicans betray Trump

Kaiti Sullivan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

McIntosh confirmed Trump's statement, saying he and the president are "aligned."

"Rod Bray is going down," McIntosh said in a post on X.

Trump's frustration with Bray comes as the Republicans' House majority continues to shrink with resignations, impending retirements, and the tragic death of GOP Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California.

Because of the successful redistricting efforts of blue states like California, many Republican seats are rated "toss-ups" by the Cook Political Report, leaving a lot of wiggle room for Democrats to regain control of the House. Just four Democrat-held seats are currently rated "toss-up," while 14 Republican seats share the same electoral uncertainty.

RELATED: California Republican suddenly dies at age 65

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There is also a trend of alternating between unified and divided governments every Congress, with the latter half of a president's term often being paired with an opposing Congress. Although this is not the case for every modern presidency, it is an observable pattern that pundits and political operatives are bracing themselves for.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!