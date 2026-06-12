Republican announces resolution TO VOID the 2019 impeachment of Trump

A U.S. congresswoman says new evidence released by the national intelligence director should void one of the two impeachments of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) said the allegations that Trump was guilty of colluding with the Russian government were false.

'It was a terrible lie that tore this country apart, and was plotted by a weaponized intelligence agency under Obama.'

Trump was impeached in 2019 over alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his campaign to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate corruption allegations in a supposed attempt to damage the Biden family ahead of the 2020 election.

Luna said new evidence contradicted the claims that underpinned the impeachment.

"I will be putting forward a resolution to void the fraudulent impeachment of President Trump during his first term in office. Russia collusion never happened," Luna wrote in a statement on social media.

According to the report from DNI Tulsi Gabbard, the investigation into the president's call had been spun out of "politicized, manufactured narratives" created by Trump's political opponents.

"It was a terrible lie that tore this country apart, and was plotted by a weaponized intelligence agency under [former President Barack] Obama. There is no monetary value that can be assigned to the damage this lie caused. It destroyed families’ relationships with one another, our country’s comradery [sic], and our relationship with another nuclear super power (Russia) that could have resulted in war," Luna added.

"Thank goodness the admin has started to restore that relationship, but HISTORY should reflect what actually transpired," she added.

Gabbard has since announced that she is stepping down from the DNI office. The former Hawaii congresswoman said that her husband was diagnosed with an "extremely rare form of bone cancer" and was facing difficult treatment challenges.

The president wants to replace Gabbard with Jay Clayton, the former head of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RELATED: Rep. Luna rejects ‘s**t hit piece’ implying ‘something distasteful’ between her and Trump

Trump was impeached by the House in 2019, but the Senate refused to convict him. A second impeachment over Jan. 6 was also successful in the House in 2021, but he was ultimately acquitted again in the Senate for the second impeachment.

The president called impeachment a "dirty, filthy, disgusting word" as well as a form of "giant presidential harassment" in 2019.

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