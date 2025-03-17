Anna Paulina Luna forcefully rejects ‘s**t hit piece’ implying ‘something distasteful’ between her and Trump

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida denied the hints in a Daily Beast report that President Donald Trump had acted inappropriately toward her on his personal jet.

The Daily Beast claimed Trump reportedly offered "a MAGA newcomer his bed," as long as she kept it a secret from his wife, in 2023. Luna was pregnant at the time and had been experiencing some discomfort.

'If people in POTUS orbit are talking to this author, they need to be cut off immediately. This is gross.'

The report implied that Trump might have been flirting with the congresswoman, who is 35 years old. The allegations come from an upcoming book that also claims first lady Melania Trump dislikes the president intensely.

“If you need a bed to lay down in, there’s one here on the plane. If you feel sick and you need to lay there, you can lay on it,” Trump reportedly said to Luna. "Just don’t tell Melania. She doesn’t like other women on my bed."

Luna posted on social media that the news outlet did not reach out to her for comment, and she vehemently denied the suggestion while offering more details about her version of the story.

"I seldom respond to nasty headlines because I don’t like giving trash credibility, however, being that there is allegedly a book coming out with me named and attacking @POTUS , his marriage, our first lady, and frankly implying something distasteful about me, I am responding," she wrote.

She went on to say she had been suffering from undiagnosed pre-eclampsia but that Trump was being a gentleman when he offered the back room to her.

"He did this in a respectful way and in front of my husband, of which we thanked him. He also assured me that they had a medical team on board in case anything happened and they were aware of how pregnant I was," she added.

She called the author of the book "disgusting" for not recognizing Trump's act of compassion to her.

"The author of this book never reached out to me for comment," Luna concluded. "Which means that this book is likely going to be a s**t hit piece. If people in POTUS orbit are talking to this author, they need to be cut off immediately. This is gross."

