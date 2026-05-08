Republican Indiana state senator has no regrets about redistricting vote

After several of his colleagues in the Indiana state Senate were wiped out in the Republican primary this week, one senator says he has no regrets about his redistricting vote.

Shortly after state Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) was declared the winner of his primary for District 22 on Tuesday, Alting discussed his vote back in December in favor of a new congressional district map for Indiana, claiming that he hopes some of his constituents will "forgive" him for it.

'I do not regret my vote in favor of redistricting and would vote the same way again if asked to do so.'

"I feel terrible that I let some people down on my vote on redistricting. I hope that I'll be able to make that up to them. But it's an honor, an incredible honor, to represent my hometown and Carroll County," he said, according to Star City News.

On account of these comments, some on social media accused Alting of "flip-flopping" on redistricting and of stabbing President Donald Trump in the back. On April 7, Trump gave Alting his "Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election," assuring MAGA voters that Alting "WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

RELATED: ‘RINO’ Indiana Senate incumbents lose BIGLY to Trump-endorsed challengers

Sen. Alting. Kaiti Sullivan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

On Friday, Sen. Alting confirmed to Blaze News that his comments on redistricting had "been taken out of context" and that he still believes voting for redistricting was the right call.

"I know many people were disappointed with my vote in favor of redistricting in December, and I apologized to them for letting them down. I hope they will forgive me for voting in a way that I believe would be beneficial for the entire state," Alting said in a statement.

"However, I do not regret my vote in favor of redistricting and would vote the same way again if asked to do so."

Alting then reiterated that he remains in Trump's corner: "I'd like to thank President Trump for his efforts to keep America strong. I’m extremely proud of his endorsement and have spent a great deal of time promoting his support. Under no circumstances will I distance myself from him."

Trump had previously warned Indiana Senate Republicans that if they did not vote in favor of the new congressional map, he would work to defeat them in the 2026 Republican primary.

He was as good as his word. At least five of the eight "RINOs" who voted against redistricting lost their primary re-election bids, most by significant margins.

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