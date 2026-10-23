'OK, that’s spooky’: Biden-masked stranger creeps up to Texas family’s door and eats a banana

If a stranger walks up to your doorstep at night for no good reason, you likely would be afraid.

But when that stranger is wearing a Joe Biden mask, the “Freedom” shirt Charlie Kirk wore before his assassination, and no shoes — all while stuffing a banana through the mask — you would be terrified.

That’s what happened to a Texas family whose doorbell camera captured the bizarre encounter in Watauga.

The masked stranger opened his jacket to reveal his T-shirt, then leaned into the camera, tapped it, and took a bite of the banana through the Biden mask before walking away.

“OK, that’s spooky,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments after watching the video.

“He’s at somebody’s front door. That’s a little bit different than just walking through the neighborhood.”

“I think he’s OK right up until the point where he starts approaching people’s doors."

“What are you doing? I mean, because it’s not safe for you to do that, for you or the homeowner. They might shoot you dead. And in Texas, it’d probably be fine. I’m sorry, I’m protecting my castle, and it’s night.”

“For some reason, it’s funny,” Jeff Fisher chimes in.

“If it was my house though,” Gray argues, “and he’s doing that, I don’t think I’d be laughing. I’d be like, ‘OK, what are you doing?’”

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