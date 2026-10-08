Police dog detects 'staggering' amount of meth smuggled in semitruck tank by Mexican national, CBP says

A Mexican national was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle a "staggering" amount of methamphetamine in at least one of the fuel tanks of a semitruck.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Blaze News the incident unfolded on Sept. 29 at about 11 a.m. when U.S. Border Patrol agents of the San Diego sector stopped a northbound semitruck on Interstate 15 in California.

'The vigilance of our agents, the reliability of our K-9 units, and our strong multi-agency partnerships are vital to dismantling these illicit smuggling operations and keeping deadly drugs off our streets.'

A Newton-Azrak Border Patrol Station agent and his K-9 partner detected characteristics of liquid methamphetamine and had the truck transported to the station.

A hazardous response crew safely extracted the liquid from the tank.

The 115 gallons of liquid was found to weigh about 962 pounds and tested positive for methamphetamine.

CBP officials estimated the street value of the narcotics to be about $1 million.

The semitruck was seized by Border Patrol, and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

"This massive seizure of liquid methamphetamine highlights the lengths these transnational criminal organizations will go to smuggle hard narcotics into our communities," said Justin M. De La Torre, chief patrol agent for the San Diego sector of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Photographs from the investigation showed the barrels of methamphetamine that were seized as well as the tank that was cut open.

RELATED: 6 people found dead in boxcar in Texas border town, police say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"The vigilance of our agents, the reliability of our K-9 units, and our strong multi-agency partnerships are vital to dismantling these illicit smuggling operations and keeping deadly drugs off our streets," he added.

The K-9's name is Loki.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!