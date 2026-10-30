You can still speak online. But can anyone find you?

Open YouTube on a television and you may find yourself sitting through a 30-second ad you cannot skip. Google introduced that format this year. You can escape the interruptions, of course: YouTube Premium costs $159.99 a year.

The video is still free. But patience has become the price of admission, and relief now comes with a subscription.

Platforms that serve as gateways to speech wield extraordinary power of visibility. When that power is sold by the tier, free access begins to look like second-class access.

When Americans worry about tech freedom, they tend to think of censorship: demonetization, deplatforming, shadowbanning, and pressure from government officials. Those threats are real. But a quieter transformation is taking place. Platforms once celebrated for letting anyone participate are selling advantages in who gets seen and heard.

For years, the bargain was straightforward: Users supplied much of the content, platforms sold advertising around it, and participation was open to almost anyone. That arrangement was never perfectly equal. Algorithms already favored some voices over others. What has changed is the explicit price tag on preferential visibility. A company need not silence a speaker when it can sell somebody else a better spot.

In 1995, Stewart Brand described the early internet as “a kind of cultural Brigadoon,” shaped by “hippie communalism and libertarian politics.” The promise was openness, not a tiered-pricing menu for attention.

X (formerly Twitter) now sells checkmarks, editing tools, and longer posts. More consequentially, its own subscription terms offer paying customers priority for their replies, with greater priority at higher tiers. You can still speak without paying. Getting heard is another question.

Meta rolled out Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus this year, selling additional features. Instagram Plus allows subscribers to spotlight a story for more views. Snapchat, LinkedIn, and Reddit also have paid offerings. A custom app icon may be harmless. Purchasing an advantage in visibility is something else.

Dating apps make the distinction especially plain. Bumble’s Spotlight feature can push a user’s profile toward the top of the stack. Tinder’s paid tiers offer prioritized likes. The person who pays gains a better chance of being noticed. That may be sound business. It is hardly equal access.

The platforms are turning attention into a premium product. The free user can post, swipe, or browse, but paid subscribers receive opportunities that others do not.

Subscriptions have a legitimate business case. Newspapers need to pay reporters, and online services have expenses. Research on one news publisher found that just 0.21% of encounters with its paywall resulted in subscriptions. Even charging for original reporting is a difficult business. But a publisher selling its own journalism is different from a platform selling preferential access to everyone else’s attention.

The consequences become more serious when the information at stake is more than a social media post.

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Consider Compass, the real estate giant whose holdings now include Century 21. Compass has expanded its use of “private exclusive” home listings, which may be shown first through selected brokerage channels instead of the public listing sites buyers routinely consult. A seller may choose that arrangement. A buyer who never learns that a house is available has no such choice.

In September, Compass offered New York City agents a $1,000 digital-marketing package if they removed listings from StreetEasy, according to an email obtained by Real Estate News. Those homes could still be marketed elsewhere. But someone browsing a major housing portal might not be seeing the whole market.

That is why Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.), chairman of a House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, opened an inquiry into Compass’ private-listing partnership with Midwest Real Estate Data. The committee questioned whether such networks restrict competition and the information available to homebuyers. Compass maintains that its approach gives sellers more control over marketing their properties. The inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.

Here the question extends beyond whether a paying customer gets an advantage. A private-listing network can affect people who never joined it and do not know what they are missing. A homeowner may have perfectly good reasons to prefer a discreet sale. But a market depends on buyers knowing what is for sale, and brokers who limit that information exercise considerable power over both sides of the transaction.

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Nevertheless, the underlying question is urgent: Who decides what the public gets to see, and how much of that decision is being sold?

For an internet already tiering off, it makes you wonder where we’re going next.

Imagine a marketplace in which the goods exist, the customers are ready, and the intermediary controls which shelves you are allowed to inspect. That is a more consequential problem than having to sit through another YouTube ad.

Charging for extras is not censorship. Private companies can sell services, and creators can charge for their work. But platforms that serve as gateways to speech, social life, and commerce wield extraordinary power over visibility. When that power is sold by the tier, free access begins to look like second-class access.

The internet does not have to ban you to shut you out. It can simply make sure somebody who pays gets seen first.