A former high school teacher in Kentucky reportedly wept as she pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

Mary "Hanna" Mattingly, 32, "broke down in tears" in court Friday as she pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and possession of material portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to WDRB-TV.

'This investigation came from an anonymous tip, so if someone in the community knows something that’s going on, let us know.'

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that prosecutors recommended that Mattingly serve a total of five years concurrently for both counts.

Prosecutors also called for Mattingly to serve 85 percent of her sentence before she's eligible for probation or parole.

Once released from prison, Mattingly would be required to register as a sex offender.

Mattingly, a former teacher at Bardstown High School, was arrested in March after Bardstown City Schools said the district received an anonymous letter outlining "inappropriate conduct between a female substitute teacher and a student," the school district said at the time.

The Bardstown Police Department said Mattingly had sexual contact with a 16-year-old student and exchanged explicit photos.

A judge said the sexual contact between the teacher and student occurred between March 1 and July 31, 2025.

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The school district terminated Mattingly in March after an investigation and alerting authorities.

The victim said Mattingly asked him to help her clean the girl's locker room during middle school soccer season, and that they would "sit down and talk about her life and what is going on," according to the Herald-Leader.

The teen student told investigators that Mattingly communicated with him on the Snapchat app, and that they messaged each other "more and more" over time until the relationship became sexual.

The New York Post reported that Det. Eric Williamson of the Bardstown Police Department previously said in a statement, "This investigation came from an anonymous tip, so if someone in the community knows something that’s going on, let us know."

"We can't do anything about it if you don’t tell us," Williamson continued. "We're here to support victims. We’re going to support you, listen to you, and walk beside you to do anything we can to bring you any form of justice in your case."

Mattingly is married with at least one child, according to the Post.

Mattingly is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2027.

Mattingly is the second teacher at Bardstown High School to have been fired and arrested for sexual abuse in recent years.

In February 2023, Bardstown City Schools fired Jeremy Dale, a former teacher and assistant football coach. WHAS-TV reported that Dale originally faced two charges of sexual abuse, but those charges were amended down through a plea deal.

In June 2025, Dale pleaded guilty to two charges of an unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class D felony, and four charges of physical harassment without injury, which is a misdemeanor, WHAS reported.

Dale was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

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