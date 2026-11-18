Actor Russell Brand said he's still thankful after being sentenced to over 10 years behind bars.

The comedian has remained quiet on social media for the better part of a month surrounding his sentencing, but broke his silence to deliver a message on X.

'You cannot request another review of this decision.'

The 51-year-old was convicted on four out of seven charges related to alleged sexual assaults against women between 1999 and 2009.

Since being sentenced last week to 10 years and six months in prison, Brand revealed in an X post that not only had he been suspended from social media platforms, but his existence was deleted entirely.

Brand posted screenshots from Meta's Facebook and Instagram that told him his accounts were permanently banned.

"Your account, or activity on it, doesn't follow our Community Standards. No one can see or find your account, and you can’t use it. All your information will be permanently deleted," the image stated. "You cannot request another review of this decision."

The notification gave Brand the option to download his own copy of what he has shared on Instagram.

The Instagram account for the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star had over 5 million followers with over 6,500 posts that will now seemingly be gone forever.

Under a notification that said "How we made this decision," Brand was told his account or activity doesn't follow Meta guidelines.



"As a result, a member of our team took action."

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Leon Neal/Getty Images

On Facebook — where Brand had a reach of 6.2 million followers — a suspended page notification showed the text, "We suspended your page. This is because Russell Brand goes against our Community Standards."



When sharing the images, the actor relayed the decision in a somber tone, writing the caption, "There never was a Russell Brand, according to @Meta."

"Thank God for @elonmusk. Stay tuned," Brand added.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to TMZ that Brand's account was taken down because it "violates our policies."

The outlet said it was told that Brand violated Meta's Account Integrity policy, which states that the company will restrict or remove accounts that "are harmful to the community."

This is in order to "maintain a safe environment and empower free expression."

RELATED: Russell Brand receives shocking sentence for rape and sexual assault

Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

More specifically, the policy says that off-platform activity can lead to a restricted or disabled account if it "can lead to harm on our platform."

This includes accounts that are:

"owned by a convicted sex offender, convicted of offences related to the sexual abuse of children or adults";

owned by a Designated Entity or run on their behalf;

or prohibited from receiving Meta products, services, or software in accordance with applicable laws.

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