An effort by the Democratic Socialists of America to prevent Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) from becoming speaker of the House has failed spectacularly.

Jeffries overwhelmingly won a closed-door vote by Democrats Wednesday to get the backing of the caucus to become speaker of the House when the next session of Congress begins.

'SOCIALISTS VOTE NO ON HAKEEM JEFFRIES!'

Democrats decisively won control of both chambers of Congress after the midterm massacre.

While the speaker of the House will be officially chosen by a vote of the entire House, the vote among Democrats all but assures that Jeffries will win.

An astonishing 251 of his colleagues voted for Jeffries while only 11 voted against him. Much of the opposition came from incoming far-left progressives who are trying to seize control of the Democratic Party from the establishment.

Seven of those released a joint statement about the vote.

"Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues," the progressive Democrats wrote in the statement, according to CBS News.

"We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations," they added. "While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership."

The seven members behind that statement are: Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Frederick Haynes of Texas, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Donavan McKinney of Michigan, Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania, and Claire Valdez of New York.

The New York City chapter of the DSA also released a statement praising their members in the House who voted against Jeffries.

"SOCIALISTS VOTE NO ON HAKEEM JEFFRIES!" the group wrote on social media Wednesday.

"We're organizing for working-class power and a better future."

RELATED: 'You're a f***ing traitor': Jeffries interrupted at Democrat conference — by unhinged leftists

Now the DSA is setting its sights on opposing Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) winning the leadership position in the U.S. Senate.

The far-left fringe of the party prefers Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland to take the leadership, even though Van Hollen is an establishment Democrat who has held public office since 1991.

"He’s been correct," said RootsAction founder Jeff Cohen about Van Hollen, according to Politico. "He’s been with the base of the party on most issues: redefining the U.S.-Israel relationship is one. Taxing the wealthy is another, standing up to AI — all of these issues that Schumer is wrong on."

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