Once upon a time, Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance effectively ended his re-election campaign.

But years later, he doesn’t think it was that big a deal.

In a recent interview, Biden said, “I don’t know anybody that hasn’t made a mistake in a debate. To me it was not very consequential.”

“First of all, I thought there would be another debate,” he continued.

“But notwithstanding the fact that there wasn’t another debate, it didn’t disturb me because it wasn’t consequential,” he added.





“So his thing is, he made a ‘mistake’ in the debate,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments.

“You couldn’t speak. You couldn’t formulate a thought. You couldn’t finish a sentence,” he adds.

In the interview, Biden went on to claim that “the greatest threat to humanity now is the environment.”

“We had to do something about the climate and environment that was being devastated,” he said, calling it “extensive climate protection.”

“What do you have to do about it?” Gray asks. “What are you going to do about the weather?”

Jill Biden, meanwhile, remembers the couple’s time in the White House much more favorably.

“Everybody was afraid. And then, of course, you know, we got busy, and I traveled the country with Dr. Fauci … to try to get shots in the arms,” Jill said of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She went on to claim that the vaccine “saved the world.”

“I mean, what would have happened?” she asked.

Gray is not impressed. “They saved the world with a vaccine that Donald Trump got developed.”

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