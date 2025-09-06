ICE sets new deportation plan for Kilmar Abrego Garcia after he blocked 22 countries with fear claims

President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been engaged in an ongoing legal battle to remove Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien from El Salvador, from the United States.

'That claim of fear is hard to take seriously, especially given that you have claimed (through your attorneys) that you fear persecution or torture in at least 22 different countries.'

A letter obtained by Fox News revealed that ICE has plans to deport Abrego Garcia to Eswatini, a small country in Southern Africa.

Last month, a federal judge blocked ICE from deporting Abrego Garcia to Uganda.

"As you know, the United States seeks to remove you from the United States based on your final order of removal," ICE wrote in a letter to Abrego Garcia on Friday. "Currently, you are designated to be removed to Uganda. Your attorney has informed us, however, that you fear persecution or torture in Uganda."

The letter went on to list nearly two dozen countries — including El Salvador, Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Honduras — where Abrego Garcia expressed similar fears.

"That claim of fear is hard to take seriously, especially given that you have claimed (through your attorneys) that you fear persecution or torture in at least 22 different countries," ICE continued. "Nonetheless, we hereby notify you that your new country of removal is Eswatini, Africa."

Abrego Garcia was previously deported in March to El Salvador's CECOT prison, but returned to the U.S. in June to face human trafficking charges. He pleaded not guilty.

The federal government has accused Abrego Garcia of engaging in "extensive criminal activities since he has been in the United States," including being an MS-13 gang member, which he denies.

Abrego Garcia is currently being held in a detention center in Farmville, Virginia, while he awaits deportation following a judge's 2019 order of removal.

"This man is a suspected terrorist known to affiliate and be friends with MS-13 members. He's an extremely dangerous individual," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Newsmax. "A known wife-beater. This is someone that should never be free in the United States of America, and bringing him to justice is incredibly important to the safety of the American people."

