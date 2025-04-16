New information pokes hole in Democrats' 'wrongly deported Maryland man' narrative

The El Salvadoran national accused of being a member of MS-13 and was deported back to the Central American country has been showered with support from Democrats for being a "wrongly deported Maryland man." New information about what he allegedly did while in the United States appears to bolster the reasons for his deportation.

While Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia's family denies he is a gang member, court documents show his wife had previously asked for a protective order against him for alleged domestic violence.

'Van Hollen said he promised Vasquez he will do everything he can to bring Abrego Garcia home.'

As first reported by independent journalist Andy Ngo and then confirmed by Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin, Jennifer Vasquez petitioned a Maryland court for a domestic violence protective order against Abrego Garcia in 2021. Vasquez also filed and received a protective order in 2020. The public court documents do not provide details of the alleged domestic violence.

The protective orders are in stark contrast to what Vasquez now says about Abrego Garcia. In a GoFundMe for the family, Vasquez says, "Kilmar is an excellent father. He has always been there for our three children and all of their needs. ... Kilmar has been the main provider of our household and the love of my life for over seven years. Since our family has been separated, I have been devastated and confused."

Vasquez added Abrego Garcia's deportation has been an "unjust family separation."

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) traveled to El Salvador on Wednesday to advocate for the government to allow Abrego Garcia to be released back to the United States. In a video posted on X, Van Hollen said he promised Vasquez he will do everything he can to bring Abrego Garcia "home." Van Hollen also expressed hope he would be able to meet with high-level government officials, indicating El Salvador's government has not agreed to talk with him so far.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele told reporters during his visit to the White House this week that Abrego Garcia will not be turned over to the United States. The Trump administration has also said if he ever is returned, he will simply be put back into federal custody because he does not have a legal basis to remain in the United States.

Update 04/16/2025:

The Department of Homeland Security provided the details for the protective order against Abrego Garcia. Vasquez claimed "he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt, among other harm."

