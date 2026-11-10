John Thune will continue leading Senate Republicans despite mini-revolt against him

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) presided over one of the worst wipeouts for Republicans in contemporary electoral history. Nevertheless, he has kept his job as the top Republican in Congress' upper chamber.

Though a small group of Republican senators opposed Thune's re-election campaign, the four-term incumbent prevailed on Tuesday and will be the Senate minority leader come January.

'I'm proud of what the Republican team has accomplished together.'

Thune has repeatedly drawn the ire of President Donald Trump's base for failing to pass the SAVE Act, and Republican Sens. Ted Budd (N.C.), Mike Lee (Utah), Ron Johnson (Wis.), Rick Scott (Fla.), and John Kennedy (La.) signed a joint letter addressed to Senate GOP Conference Chairman Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) requesting that Thune’s quasi-coronation be delayed.

Ultimately, the effort petered out, and Thune ran for Senate minority leader unopposed.

“I appreciated the opportunity to have an open, honest, and transparent conversation with my colleagues today, and I am honored to have their continued trust and support to lead the Senate Republican Conference in the 120th Congress," Thune wrote in a statement posted to X Tuesday afternoon.

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'I'm trying to be nice': Trump piles pressure on Thune over SAVE America Act Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images

"I’m proud of what this Republican team has accomplished together, and we remain united in our commitment to advancing conservative priorities, working with President Trump and our colleagues in the House, and holding the line against Democrats’ efforts to enact their far-left, liberal agenda."

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) was also elected as the new chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, replacing Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) as leader of the GOP's Senate campaign arm as the party looks to regain its foothold in traditionally red states.

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