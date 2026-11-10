Activists HURL objects at Bidens as they leave ceremony where Hunter Biden was awarded

Law enforcement officials have arrested at least two people after objects were hurled at former President Joe Biden and his wife during an unruly protest in Ireland.

The Bidens were visiting Trinity College in Dublin on Tuesday for a ceremony honoring Hunter Biden when protesters became violent.

Video from Forbes News showed some protesters waving Palestinian flags.

Videos on social media show police struggling to arrest the suspects as demonstrators chant, "Blood! Blood! Blood on your hands!" over and over.

The 83-year-old former president and Jill Biden were leaving the college when angry protesters sparked the confrontation.

Another video shows a projectile thrown near the former president but blocked by an umbrella held by a security guard. A milk-like substance was also thrown, striking multiple officers.

Hunter Biden, who sired a child with a stripper and admitted to being a crack addict, received the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse.

Hunter has mocked his critics on social media and advised Democrats to lurch to the far left after the Democratic Socialists of America chalked up some election victories.

Video from Forbes News shows some protesters waving Palestinian flags.

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The Bidens visited Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin during the trip.

Hunter Biden became the first child of a sitting president to be criminally convicted when he was found guilty of gun crimes in 2024. He also agreed to a plea deal on nine tax charges.

He was later pardoned by his father, who claimed that Hunter was "selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

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