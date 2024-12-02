Hill Dems hammer Biden over Hunter pardon, citing 'two-tier' justice system

After President Joe Biden announced a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter Biden, several lawmakers from his own party came out against him.

Despite repeatedly asserting that he would not pardon his son, Biden is now allowing Hunter to evade legal repercussions for crimes committed from January 1, 2014, to December 1, 2024. This pardon was issued amid Hunter's most recent felony conviction on gun charges as well as his scandalous background surrounding felony tax offenses and his role in the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

'This was an improper use of power, it erodes trust in our government, and it emboldens others to bend justice to suit their interests.'

Biden previously insisted that he would not pardon Hunter, reaffirming that "no one is above the law." Over the weekend, Biden announced the decision to pardon Hunter, claiming that he was being "selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

"The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election," Biden said in a statement released Sunday.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong," Biden continued.

However, lawmakers from Biden's own party were not convinced.

"President Biden’s pardon of his son confirms a common belief I hear in Southwest Washington: that well-connected people are often gifted special treatment by a two-tier justice system," Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who just narrowly won re-election in Washington state, said in a Monday post on X. "The President made the wrong decision. No family should be above the law."



"I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong," Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton said in a Monday post on X. "This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers."

Biden also faced backlash from Democrats on the Senate side.

"President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all," Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado said in a Monday post on X.

"President Biden’s decision to pardon his son was wrong," Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan said in a Monday post on X. "A president's family and allies shouldn't get special treatment. This was an improper use of power, it erodes trust in our government, and it emboldens others to bend justice to suit their interests."

