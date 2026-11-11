Google reels from claims it's forcing AI on classrooms — with an all-or-nothing ultimatum

Google has an unwavering foothold in the U.S. public education system, selling cheap Chromebooks and providing cloud-connected services like Drive, Docs, and more to students from coast to coast. Now it wants to use its power to force Gemini into schools, and the internet isn’t happy about it.

The Mountain View tech giant started off November by announcing an expansion of Guided Learning for schools. Originally unveiled for Gemini in August, Google describes Guided Learning as an “interactive study tool that coaches students through the process of problem solving through open-ended questions and step-by-step breakdowns.”

Google is taking an all-or-nothing approach to its online services in the classroom.

Instead of simply telling students the answer to a problem — as many AI services do today — it shows them how to find the answer on their own by offering steps along the way like a teacher or a mentor.

So far, that all sounds like a more responsible way to use AI at school. So what caused the internet to rage against Google?

Google is broadening Guided Learning’s capabilities to include other Google products for school, like Google Search and Google Classroom. While that also sounds fine, the problem lies in the implementation.

Google is taking an all-or-nothing approach to its online services in the classroom. If teachers want students to use Guided Learning, they have to give their students access to Search, Classroom, and Gemini. If they don’t want Guided Learning, all three services will be disabled, taking students back to a time before the early 2000s.

This approach has summoned the ire of many on the internet, with many claiming that Google is forcing Gemini on students by attaching it to Search.

In this way, Google would walk away with two major wins: It would bring young students into the Gemini ecosystem in hopes of turning them into lifelong customers while snubbing competitors like ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok. It would also boost Gemini’s user numbers, artificially making Gemini appear more popular than it is with consumers, as its market share lags firmly behind ChatGPT in second place.

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Google responded to the uproar with a lengthy post on X, writing:

We want to clarify what we announced today about our education services. Today’s announcements give schools more choice, not less. Here’s what we announced:



Gemini, Gemini Notebook, and Search will be OFF 🔴 by default. This is based on K-12 schools asking for more control over student use of AI services.

Schools are in control: They can choose to turn ON 🟢 one, two, or all of these services individually.

We are also updating Search for schools to make it better for learning. Specifically, AI Mode and AI Overviews will offer step-by-step guided learning through problems, so that students don’t get quick answers to schoolwork. We know there’s concern about students using AI to shortcut schoolwork, and schools have told us they want control. That’s exactly why we are making these changes today to address the feedback we’ve heard from educators in recent months. And we’ll continue to engage deeply with educators to ensure we are giving schools more choice, more controls, and improved Search for learning.

According to the New York Times, Google VP of education Chris Phillips said otherwise, stating, “Search and A.I. are deeply integrated.” He continued by claiming that schools that disable Gemini “will not have access to search, and they’ll see a message from their school that indicates it’s not available.”

Naturally, this kind of mixed messaging only sows confusion among parents, students, and teachers. Blaze News reached out to Google for clarification, but we did not receive a response by the deadline.

The Guided Learning expansion comes at a dubious time, as Google admits that AI Overview, its primary AI tool that replaced classic Search, is costing the company ad revenue because users aren’t clicking through to websites with Google Ads like they once did.

The Guided Learning update is rolling out to schools “in the coming months,” likely in 2027. In the meantime, Google claims that it is listening to public feedback, and there’s a chance it may revise its approach before the full launch. Parents concerned about the program can submit their feedback to Google here. It also may be a good idea to speak with the administrators.

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