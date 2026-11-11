From Cuba with love: Florida is investigating DSA's alleged funding by America's adversaries

The Democratic Socialists of America has considerable momentum — especially after the midterm elections where eight DSA-endorsed radicals won U.S. House seats and scores more secured seats in state legislatures around the country.

The DSA may, however, soon find itself stumbling in Florida. Republican state Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched an investigation into whether the DSA "accepted contributions or support from foreign sources of concern, including the regimes in Cuba and China."

'Florida will hold the DSA accountable.'

In a video statement on Tuesday announcing that his office had issued a subpoena to the DSA, Uthmeier said that the state is also looking into whether the radical organization has been "fully transparent and lawful" with regard to its fundraising from Florida donors.

The state attorney general noted that the probe will include "scrutiny of recent DSA delegations to Cuba, where national leaders and National Political Committee members met with Cuban government officials, as well as a delegation to China. It also covers travel-fund solicitations that saw tens of thousands of dollars to cover costs for those trips and related activities involving Florida chapters."

The DSA did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

A Network Contagion Research Institute report published in February concluded that the DSA "exhibits multiple indicators warranting a [Foreign Agents Registration Act] compliance inquiry, including repeated foreign-facilitated engagements, receipt of apparent in-kind benefits, and subsequent U.S. political advocacy aligned with the interests of the Venezuelan, Cuban, and Chinese governments, all of which are subject to U.S. sanctions."

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At least six delegations have been sent by the DSA to communist China, Cuba, and Venezuela since 2021, the NCRI claimed in the report. Delegates weren't just hobnobbing with regime toadies. They were, for example, given access to Venezuelan ex-President Nicolas Maduro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The report noted further that DSA delegations to these nations appear to have received "foreign-facilitated access, in-kind support, and material benefits" that apparently went undisclosed in publicly available filings.

Foreign regimes have gotten some bang for their buck.

After the DSA sent a delegation of 44 "organizers" to Havana in 2023, the organization published a list of U.S.-facing demands: "an end to the US embargo, the restoration of normalized relations with Cuba, and to heal the artificial divide that separates our two peoples. Cuba first must be removed from the [State Sponsors of Terrorism] List, as first advanced by the Trump administration, continued by Biden."

The DSA's advocacy for Venezuela has similarly resembled regime talking points, especially in the lead-up to Maduro's capture almost a year ago.

The NCRI report also highlighted how DSA-affiliated individuals echoed Beijing's policy emphases after a DSA delegation reportedly turned up in China in September 2025.

"Our laws prohibit accepting contributions from foreign sources of concern," said Uthmeier. "They require organizations to be honest and transparent about how money is raised and used."

The attorney general has demanded the DSA turn over documents needed to determine compliance with Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and state laws pertaining to the solicitation of funds.

Priscilla Yeverino, communications director for the DSA, told Florida Politics, "We are aware of the situation and have no comment at this time."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated Tuesday, "If the DSA is raking in foreign money from communist countries, Florida will hold the DSA accountable."

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