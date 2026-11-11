AOC's allies pave the way for a presidential run

Are you ready for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)?

Progressive organizers are. Organized under the auspices of the Ready for 2028 PAC, Ready for AOC plans to enlist over 10,000 volunteers for the congresswoman in addition to pledges of support from union leaders and local activists.

'The goal is to build the infrastructure of a grass-roots movement in the case that she decides to run.'

Ocasio-Cortez was a breakout star for Democrats in 2018 during a turbulent time for the party. Since then, she's proven to be a fundraising titan and media darling who excels in pushing the party leftward.

Ready for AOC spokeswoman Ravi Sahai told reporters that the group is just as concerned with messaging to AOC as it is to voters.

"The goal is to build the infrastructure of a grass-roots movement in the case that she decides to run, but also to demonstrate to her that, ‘Look, there is a movement behind you ready to power you to victory should you choose to run for president,’" Sahai said, according to the New York Times.

The website asks supporters to pledge their votes to AOC in 2028 and lauds the representative for her time in office.

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AOC says she feels 'disrespected' when President Trump refers to her as 'AOC.' Twitter tells her to sit down. Photo by TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"The lesser of two evils won't deliver the landslide victory we need to pull our country back from the brink, but AOC can," the website reads.

All donations given to Ready For AOC are funneled through ActBlue, Democrats' titanic payment processor.

Ready for AOC drew the Federal Election Commission's attention prior to its public launch. Ready for 2028, the parent PAC sponsoring the group, originally filed as Ready for AOC.

The FEC noted that the group was using Ocasio-Cortez's name without her express authorization and demanded a name change.

"Your committee's name includes the name of a Federal candidate; however, your committee does not appear to be an authorized committee of that candidate," the FEC letter reads.

Ready for AOC then changed its name to Ready for 2028.

It is unclear whether Ocasio-Cortez herself is involved with the group.

"I will be deliberating this privately, but I probably will not be sharing anything publicly for a little while," Ocasio-Cortez told the Washington Sun on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez and Ready for AOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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