AUDI'S $7 BILLION AMERICAN BET: Trump's tariffs are bringing German luxury cars to Georgia

German luxury automaker Audi is preparing to build cars in America for the first time, and its investment could reach $7 billion.

Last month, Audi announced plans for a $4 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia that would employ approximately 4,500 workers and produce up to 200,000 vehicles annually. Now, documents obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal that the company is considering a second phase worth another $3 billion, potentially adding 3,000 jobs.

If Audi can sell a luxury SUV for $90,000, moving production to Georgia doesn't mean it will suddenly offer that vehicle for $80,000.

That would bring Audi's total investment to $7 billion and its workforce to 7,500, although the expansion remains a possibility, not a commitment. Even the original plant still awaits final corporate approval.

For an automaker that has spent decades selling German luxury cars to Americans without building a single one here, it's a major change. And President Donald Trump's tariffs are helping drive it.

The cost of importing cars

Until now, every Audi sold in the United States has been imported from factories in Europe or Mexico. But that business model has become considerably more expensive. According to Reuters, Trump's tariffs on vehicles, steel, aluminum, and parts cost Audi approximately $1.4 billion in 2025.

That's a substantial expense for a company competing against BMW and Mercedes-Benz, both of which already manufacture vehicles in the United States.

Building cars domestically would allow Audi to avoid tariffs on imported finished vehicles produced at its new factory. It would also give the company greater control over production costs and reduce its exposure to future trade disputes.

Audi isn't simply accepting the current tariffs while it builds a factory, however. The company is also negotiating with Washington for relief. Reuters reported October 29 that Audi wants the Trump administration to reduce the 15% tariff on European Union vehicle imports to 7.5%. Administration officials were reportedly considering a reduction to approximately 10% for automakers making substantial investments in American manufacturing.

In other words, Audi wants to make cars here while also paying less to import the ones it will continue building overseas.

The negotiations illustrate how tariffs are reshaping manufacturers' decisions. Imported cars have become more expensive, while companies willing to invest in American factories may qualify for favorable treatment.

Audi's investment is a particularly striking example.

Why Georgia?

The new factory will occupy the Middle Georgia Mega Site in Peach County, near Macon. Audi plans to begin site work in 2027, with full production projected for 2031.

The plant is expected to manufacture premium SUVs designed for the American market. Audi has not announced specific models, but the emphasis on SUVs makes sense. American buyers continue to favor larger vehicles, particularly in the luxury market, and Audi has been looking to strengthen its position against BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Georgia also has something Audi needs: an established automotive manufacturing industry.

BMW builds SUVs in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Mercedes-Benz has manufactured vehicles in Alabama for decades. Closer to Audi's proposed factory, Kia operates a plant in West Point, Georgia, while Hyundai has invested billions in its own Georgia manufacturing operations.

Those companies have helped create a network of suppliers, skilled workers, and transportation infrastructure that Audi can now draw upon.

Georgia is also offering substantial financial incentives.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, state and local officials proposed at least $958 million in tax breaks, grants, and other support for the first phase. That includes approximately $459 million in property tax savings over 20 years, along with investments in roads, utilities, site preparation, and workforce training.

Those incentives are a significant public expense. Georgia is betting that thousands of jobs, new suppliers, and decades of economic activity will justify the investment.

Will American buyers pay less?

For consumers, the most immediate question is whether building Audis in America will make them more affordable.

The answer depends on what Audi does with the savings.

When an automaker imports a vehicle, tariffs increase the cost of bringing it into the country. The manufacturer can absorb that expense, raise the sticker price, reduce discounts and incentives, or combine those approaches. The customer can end up paying more even when the manufacturer's suggested retail price doesn't change.

Building vehicles in the United States removes the tariff on the imported finished car. That gives Audi more room to compete on price, but it doesn't require the company to pass those savings along to buyers.

And even an American-built Audi won't necessarily be free of tariff-related costs. Imported engines, electronics, transmissions, and other components may still be subject to duties.

There's another consideration. Automakers don't necessarily price vehicles according to what they cost to manufacture. They price them according to what customers are willing to pay and what competing brands charge. If Audi can sell a luxury SUV for $90,000, moving production to Georgia doesn't mean it will suddenly offer that vehicle for $80,000.

What domestic production could do is help Audi hold prices steady, offer more competitive financing or incentives, and protect its margins without making customers absorb every increase in import costs. The company would also have more flexibility to build vehicles specifically for American buyers.

For someone shopping for a new Audi today, however, none of this will change the price at the dealership tomorrow. The first American-built vehicles are still years away.

RELATED: Porsche: As American as apple pie? Trump tariffs might mean move to USA

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A long-term American commitment

Audi's announcement came during an October 24 campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, where Trump appeared alongside company CEO Gernot Döllner.

Trump celebrated the project as evidence that his trade policies were bringing manufacturing investment to the United States.

Audi has been more cautious about the politics. In an October 26 statement, the company acknowledged concerns about its appearance with Trump but emphasized the economic reasons for building in America.

Audi also made an important admission: Its U.S. business is currently unprofitable. That puts the Georgia investment in perspective. Tariffs are an important factor, but Audi also needs to improve its American operations. Building vehicles closer to customers could help accomplish both goals.