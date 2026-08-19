The two words a cruise passenger said that sent a drunk couple into a rage — ending with a 9-year-old allegedly attacked

A drunk Ohio couple allegedly forced their way into a cruise ship cabin to attack three people, including striking a 9-year-old child, according to authorities. A cruise passenger said two words to the pair that sent them into a fit of rage, police said.

Police said Ohio residents 29-year-old Gannon Jacox and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Brooklyn Hicks, were arrested on Saturday when the cruise ship they were traveling on docked at Port Canaveral – a cruise, cargo, and naval port in Brevard County, Florida.

'If you can’t hold your liquor, then you definitely shouldn’t be out in public causing a scene like this and injuring random people, including a child!'

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced in a statement on the department's official Facebook page that he believed the incident was fueled by "alcohol combined with an apparent lack of common sense."

The pair were "apparently arguing loudly after taking advantage of some adult beverages" during the cruise trip, Ivey said.

The statement said a fellow cruise passenger asked them to "quiet down," and Hicks "apparently didn’t like the request, so she decided to go confront them."

The statement said Jacox walked over to the squabble and began recording with his cell phone, then instructed his girlfriend to "beat them up!"

Police said Jacox and Hicks "pushed" their way into the cruise ship cabin of the alleged victims, where a 9-year-old child was staying.

Sheriff Ivey stated that a "fight ensued" and Jacox hit all three people in the room, including a 9-year-old child.

"Hicks was just swinging, hoping one would land," Ivey added.

Ivey said Jacox suffered a "pretty gross injury to his eye," which was "either caused by one of the victims or friendly fire from the Haymakers his girlfriend was throwing!"

The sheriff pointed out, "Thankfully none of the victims were seriously injured in this ridiculous escapade!"

Sheriff Ivey added, "So what’s the moral of the story…if you can’t hold your liquor, then you definitely shouldn’t be out in public causing a scene like this and injuring random people, including a child!"

Ivey joked, "You know the deal folks, break the law in Brevard County, and I promise you the lodge will have a reservation with your name on it!"

RELATED: Mother and her adult son allegedly beat up 65-year-old woman on cruise ship amid argument

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Jacox was arrested and charged with burglary with battery and child abuse without great bodily harm. Meanwhile, Hicks was arrested and charged with burglary with battery and battery-touch/strike.

Both suspects were transported and booked into the Brevard County Jail.

On Sunday, Jacox was released on a $31,000 bond, jail records show. On Monday, Hicks was released on a $6,000 bond, according to jail records.

Jail records show that both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.

Authorities did not name the specific cruise ship where the incident reportedly happened.

Citing the Port Canaveral cruise ship schedule for Aug 15, the New York Post reported, "Four cruise ships docked at Port Canaveral on Saturday — Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas, Disney’s Disney Treasure, and Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras and Carnival Freedom."

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