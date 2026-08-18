Trump administration is deporting Mexicans to countries beyond Mexico — and the Mexican government is not happy about it

Mexican officials are upset that the Trump administration is quietly deporting Mexican nationals to countries beyond their country of origin reportedly in order to deter re-entries.

President Donald Trump had promised to institute mass deportations in his second term in office, and so far, he has taken many steps to fulfill that pledge.

'Mexico consistently takes the steps necessary to ensure the safe and dignified return of all its nationals to national territory.'

According to CBS News, the administration is quietly deporting Mexicans to Honduras and Guatemala despite the Mexican government saying it will gladly take in its citizens.

The CBS report cited official sources from the Department of Homeland Security who requested anonymity.

The officials said at least hundreds of deportees had been sent to Honduras and Guatemala in recent months, but it was unclear when the policy had begun.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry told CBS the administration objected to the alleged policy.

"The government of Mexico accepts the return of all its nationals. It therefore rejects the deportation of Mexican nationals to third countries and has no such agreement in place," read the statement from the agency.

"Mexico consistently takes the steps necessary to ensure the safe and dignified return of all its nationals to national territory," they added.

A spokesperson for the DHS told CBS that the U.S. administration was "utilizing all lawful options to carry out the largest deportation operation in history, just as President Trump promised."

Adam Isacson, a Washington Office on Latin America researcher, told CBS that the policy was "almost entirely punitive."

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He added, "It's the same as the purpose of sending them to Ecuador or Africa or anywhere else: to broadcast the hardship, to make sure people know that this is a possible consequence of remaining undocumented in the United States and to encourage people to self-deport."

CBS requested comments from the governments of Honduras and Guatemala but did not receive a response.