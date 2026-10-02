'It's ALL stolen': RFK reveals Medicare scam that stole billions from taxpayers

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims yet another scam that he says robbed taxpayers of billions from Medicare.

Kennedy made the comments during the "Make America Healthy Again" conference Tuesday while speaking with Vice President JD Vance.

'We were on par, on track to spend $23 billion this year. ... And we stopped it. We put an end to it, and we've now driven that down.'

"We have perverse incentives in the department, and we gave the people opportunity to steal, and we made it almost irresistible," said Kennedy.

He went on to give "skin substitutes" as an example, defining skin substitutes as "simulated skin that you put on certain wounds after dressing them carefully."

"These skin substitutes ... the doctors who prescribed them would get 6% of the sales cost. And so they were incentivized to prescribe more expensive products," he explained.

"So 2019, we were paying $200 million. Last year, we spent $14 billion. All stolen. It's all stolen," he claimed.

"And we were on par, on track to spend $23 billion this year. ... And we stopped it," Kennedy said.

"We put an end to it, and we've now driven that down," he added. "That cost down to somewhere around $1 billion. And we saved that money, but it was allowed to get out of control. And you're seeing — I mean, we can tell our stories. You and I can sit here all day long and just tell insane stories about the level of theft."

RELATED: RFK Jr. shuts down $1 BILLION in funding to California and Minnesota

Also during the fireside discussion in the summit at the Waldorf in Washington, D.C., Kennedy touted the benefits of artificial intelligence in the medical field.

"If somebody tells you, ‘Masks work, trust the experts,’ AI may tell you otherwise. If somebody tells you, ‘Social distancing works, trust the experts,’ AI may correct that," Kennedy said.

"And if somebody tells you that a vaccine will prevent transmission and infection — ‘Oh, you need to take it to protect your grandmother’ — AI may say it actually doesn’t do that," he added. "So it really has the capacity to ... free us from medical tyranny."

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