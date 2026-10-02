Media breathlessly reports on 'new' ICE traffic stop rules — then ICE tosses cold water on its narrative

Media reports on the death of prior traffic stop rules for immigration operations are greatly exaggerated, according to the feds.

Many in the media rushed to report on a memo outlining traffic stop rules in order to imply that the administration is reacting to criticism by weakening engagement standards.

'This memo makes no changes to how ICE conducts vehicle stops. ALL officers have always received vehicle stop training.'

The memo indicated that there were no circumstances where officers would be "authorized to engage in vehicle pursuits or [precision immobilization technique] maneuvers" against vehicles with drivers who refuse to pull over.

"ICE issues new instructions on vehicle stops after shootings, new guidance shows," said a CNN headline Thursday.

"New ICE guidance bans high-speed car chases and sets tighter rules for traffic stops, a memo obtained by the AP shows," was the headline at the Associated Press.

"ICE Forced to Rein In Two Controversial Tactics Within 24 Hours," blared out Newsweek.

When a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement was asked to comment on the "new" rules, they said there was "nothing new" in the memo.

"Occasionally, ICE leadership issues guidance reminders to law enforcement officers," read the spokesperson's statement to ABC News. "This memo makes no changes to how ICE conducts vehicle stops. ALL officers have always received vehicle stop training."

The spokesperson added, "Vehicle stops and arrests of illegal aliens continue."

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The latest controversial shooting involved a migrant named Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, who was DoorDashing in Austin, Texas.

Perez initially complied with immigration officers' demands on September 20 but then allegedly fled in his car and also allegedly clipped an officer with the side mirror on his car. After a car chase, an officer shot him in the back.

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