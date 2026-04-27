Illegal alien allegedly bites 3-year-old's face in horrifying random attack — DHS blames lax Biden immigration policies

A horrifying random attack on a 3-year-old could have been prevented by the former Biden administration, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Gabriella Perez and her child were relaxing and fishing on April 18 at a San Antonio park when they were violently attacked by Atharva Vyas, according to a DHS post on social media.

'She's lashing out, angry. She doesn't understand evil like this f**king man. She'll never be the same again.'

Vyas allegedly grabbed Perez by her hair and caused her to drop the 3-year-old. The 24-year-old then reportedly attacked the girl, leaving her with bite marks and knocking two of her teeth out.

Perez told the New York Post that witnesses intervened to subdue the man and two Texans pointed guns at him.

"I was screaming, 'Shoot him! Shoot him!'" she said.

The man was identified as an illegal alien who had originally come to the U.S. on a student visa in Aug. 2023, according to DHS.

Vyas was arrested only three months later for assault on the campus of the University of Texas, but the Biden administration determined that the offense was not "egregious" enough to justify the revocation of his visa.

The Trump administration revoked his F-1 visa in April 2025, according to the DHS statement. After the newest allegations of assault, Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer request on Vyas.

Perez told the New York Post that the child has life-changing trauma over the attack.

"She's terrified to sleep. She's lashing out, angry. She doesn't understand evil like this f**king man. She'll never be the same again," she said.

The man was allegedly on "wax," a highly concentrated cannabis substance that can be the equivalent of smoking up to 20 joints, according to law enforcement.

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"This criminal illegal alien brutally bit this child and caused her to lose two teeth. This barbaric assault against this woman and her three-year-old in a park was completely preventable," reads a statement from Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis.

"The Biden administration NEVER should have released this animal following his arrest for assault," she added. "We are working with our partners in Texas to ensure this criminal illegal alien never roams free in American communities again."

The victim's family said in a GoFundMe account that they are focusing on healing. They also posted a photo of the little girl's grievous injuries. The injuries are also visible in an interview with Telemundo.

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