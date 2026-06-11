First-ever suspect nabbed from 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list — and he's  linked to Feeding Our Future scam

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says a federal fraud suspect turned himself in after being placed on the newly created "Most Wanted Fraudsters" list.

Said Abdullahi Ereg was indicted in the Feeding Our Future scam in June 2024, but the U.S. District Attorney's office said he was living overseas and his exact whereabouts were unknown.

Prosecutors say Ereg falsely claimed to have served '3,000 meals, twice a day, seven days a week' as part of the scheme.

Ereg turned himself in just one day after the fraudsters list was announced.

Prosecutors claim Ereg received more than $4.2 million in funds from the Federal Child Nutrition Program after submitting false reimbursement claims through a deli and grocery business he owned in Minneapolis.

Ereg's Evergreen Grocery and Deli participated in the "Feeding Our Future" program, allowing Ereg to allegedly scam the government beginning about April 2020 and lasting until about April 2021, coinciding with the COVID pandemic.

Prosecutors say Ereg falsely claimed to have served "3,000 meals, twice a day, seven days a week" as part of the scheme. His wife, Najmo Ahmed, also received payments directly from Feeding Our Future.

The couple spent the money they allegedly stole on Burberry, Louis Vuitton, and Canada Goose, and also allegedly transferred about $2.5 million to foreign accounts.

Ereg was indicted on charges that included conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. His wife pleaded guilty in Feb. 2025 to one charge of money laundering and is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent Chris Dotson said at a media briefing Wednesday that Ereg was one of the first eight people put on the fraudsters list, which was published within the last week.

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"Today's apprehension of Said Abdullahi Ereg, a fugitive on the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters List, highlights the collective commitment of the DOJ, FBI, IRS, and USPIS, along with our USAO to bring every alleged fraudster to justice," Dotson said.

"FBI Minneapolis will be nominating more fugitives to this Most Wanted Fraudsters list," he added.

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