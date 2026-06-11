'Why don't men go to therapy?' It all comes down to one very good reason

On both sides of the Atlantic, men, especially young men, are dying by suicide at rates that should freeze governments in their tracks. But the powers that be don’t seem to notice.

The U.K. watches males of all ages go under — boys dropping out of school, men in their 20s drifting between short-term jobs and long nights alone, 30s lost to drink, dread, or sheer exhaustion. The U.S. watches its men go under, too. Their suicide rates dwarf those of women, and overdose deaths skew heavily male.

When a young man limps into therapy, he’s met with soft voices, polite nods, and vague talk about letting his guard down.

Whenever this comes up, we hear the same insufferable chorus: Why won’t these men just go to therapy?

As if it’s that simple. As if men are ignoring a perfectly functioning safety net. As if they’re being stubborn for sport.

Girl talk

Most men aren’t avoiding therapy because they fear healing, but because the entire system is built with someone else in mind.

Walk into the average psychology department, clinic, or counseling office and look around. The landscape is overwhelmingly female — in training, in staffing, in leadership, in tone. In both the U.K. and the U.S., the majority of therapists are women.

While that isn’t inherently bad — many of these therapists are excellent — it does mean the system has been shaped by female norms, female communication styles, and female emotional instincts.

This is not a conspiracy theory but just an honest acknowledgment of reality. Men and women don’t experience mental suffering the same way. They don’t express it the same way. They don’t process it the same way. A woman in distress tends to talk her way outward. A man tends to go inward until the pressure builds, then either falls silent or implodes. Women spiral verbally; men quietly.

So when a young man limps into therapy — desperate, numb, maybe half a step away from ending it all — he enters a world where the emotional rules weren’t written for him. He’s told to “open up,” “talk through it,” “share feelings,” “name the emotion.” He’s met with soft voices, polite nods, and vague talk about letting his guard down. What he’s not met with is someone who speaks his language.

It’s a mismatch from the very first minute.

Manning up

And because therapy culture is so thoroughly feminized, a man struggling with anger, confusion, despair, or loss often feels like a stranger adrift in a foreign country — grappling with an unfamiliar language and baffling customs.

That’s not the therapist’s fault. But it is the system’s fault.

And this is the part no one wants to say out loud: Men respond better to men. Not because women are incompetent, but because no matter how skilled a female practitioner is, she will never fully understand what it means to move through the world as a man. Just as no man will ever fully understand the interior life of a woman.

A man who has lost his job, lost his marriage, or lost his sense of purpose doesn’t want to explain the weight of male shame to someone who has never carried it. A man who feels emasculated doesn’t want to define the word emasculated from scratch. A man drowning in a culture that treats masculinity as a pathology doesn’t want to walk into a room where he suspects that belief might subtly be shared.

And yes, he may be wrong. But suffering doesn’t make people clear-headed. If anything, it makes them cautious.

This is why men light up when paired with a male therapist — someone who knows the codes: the long pauses, the tight jaw, the clipped sentences, the jokes that aren’t jokes, the sudden confession buried in small talk. Someone who knows what it feels like to fail publicly and hurt privately. Someone who knows that “I’m fine” is never fine. Someone who understands that for men, emotional honesty often comes disguised as humor, deflection, or irritation.

But right now, the system expects men to adapt to it, not the other way around.

RELATED: How to find effective, no-nonsense therapy for men

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Pundit patriarchy

And so the suicide numbers climb. Young men continue to vanish. Fathers fade. Sons and brothers never return home. Journalists write “What’s Wrong with Men?” think pieces. And the cycle rolls on, as pathetic as it is predictable.

If this were happening to young women, the entire culture would pivot. Funding would pour in. Campaigns would explode. Universities would redesign programs overnight. Therapy models would be reimagined to match the needs of the group in crisis.

But because it’s men — the group everyone assumes will always be fine, always be strong, always survive — nothing moves.

Maybe the darkest irony is that the very qualities that make men decline therapy — the sense of being misunderstood, mismatched, and misplaced — are the same qualities pushing them to the edge in the first place.

And unless the mental health world learns to meet men where they are, with approaches shaped by men who understand men, the funerals will continue, and everyone will keep acting surprised.