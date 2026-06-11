White-hating agitator claiming Karmelo Anthony was 'legally lynched' is a criminal, disgraced ex-judge

A race agitator who has railed against the criminal justice system over the murder conviction of Karmelo Anthony has a criminal conviction that has resulted in a suspended law license.

Thelma Anderson has made multiple appearances on camera since Anthony was found guilty of murder on Tuesday in the stabbing of Austin Metcalf in April 2025. Anderson and others professed that Anthony, who is black, was the real victim, not Metcalf, who was white.

During this suspension, Anderson is prohibited from 'practicing law in Texas.'

She told Roland Martin that the courthouse was a "slaughterhouse," that Anthony and his family had been "legally lynched" by the system and the Metcalf family, and that "the energy right now is their white supremacy."

Anderson also took aim at the prosecutor, characterizing him as "overzealous" and accusing him of lying during the trial. She even claimed he has an "unethical background."

Anderson did not elaborate on what the prosecutor had supposedly done, but she also failed to mention some key details about her own background.

RELATED: Jasmine Crockett drops SHOCKING statement about parents of victim murdered by Karmelo Anthony

Though she implied to groups gathered outside the courthouse that she offered legal expertise "as a former prosecutor," Anderson cannot currently practice law in the state of Texas. According to the State Bar of Texas, her license has been under "interlocutory suspension" since March 3 for "disciplinary reasons."

Indeed, in May 2024, the DOJ charged Anderson with three counts related to a COVID-relief loan. She subsequently pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $21,000 in restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to the Board of Disciplinary Appeals appointed by the Texas Supreme Court.

Though Anderson has appealed her conviction, the federal charges alone led to her dismissal from her position as a part-time substitute municipal judge in Forth Worth. A month after they were filed, the Fort Worth City Council voted unanimously to remove her.

Earlier this year, a three-member panel of the Board of Disciplinary Appeals appointed by the Texas Supreme Court claimed that Anderson had attempted to game the system regarding her disciplinary hearing by "repeatedly" seeking to delay the board's decision "through last-minute filings and tactics."

According to the interlocutory order of suspension, Anderson filed at least seven motions between the afternoon of January 29 and just before midnight on February 26 requesting some type of delay or reconsideration.

Those motions may have slowed the progress of her case, but they ultimately did not prevent the board from suspending her license.

"Having been convicted of an intentional and serious crime and having appealed such conviction, respondent, Thelma M. Anderson, shall have her license to practice law in Texas suspended during the appeal of her criminal conviction," the board decided.

Additionally, during this suspension, Anderson is prohibited from "practicing law in Texas, holding herself out as an attorney at law, performing any legal service for others, accepting any fee directly or indirectly for legal services not completed before the date of this order, appearing as counsel in any proceeding in any Texas court or before any Texas administrative body, or holding herself out to others or using her name, in any manner, in conjunction with the words 'attorney at law,' 'attorney,' 'counselor at law,' 'Esquire,' 'Esq.' or 'lawyer,'" the board ruled.

In response to a request for comment about the wire fraud conviction, Anderson told Blaze News, "Continue to watch." Anderson hung up after Blaze News requested comment about the suspended law license.

Bill Wirskye, who prosecuted the Anthony case, did not respond to a request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!