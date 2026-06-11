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HelloFresh’s Pride ad backfires: Customers disgusted over ‘BOTTOMSUP’ promotion
June 11, 2026
The meal-kit company is facing backlash after posting a sexually suggestive Pride Month ad tied to its 'high fiber' recipes.
HelloFresh is a company that delivers meal kits to ease the burden of grocery shopping and cooking on customers — but now it is facing online backlash for something that has nothing to do with food.
The company used Pride Month to post an explicit advertisement, suggesting that its high-fiber meals could help customers “prep” for Pride Month.
In a post on Instagram, the company wrote, "We know eating isn’t always a top priority this month. We respect that. But for those of you who are ... prepping ... we have an extensive lineup of high-fiber recipes available. Happy Pride."
“And just to accentuate the joke,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments, “they said, ‘Use the code BOTTOMSUP for a Pride Month discount.’”
“I will absolutely be saying goodbye, HelloFresh. I mean, that's just sick and completely inappropriate,” he says.
“How are you sitting around a conference table at HelloFresh and you’re in a marketing meeting and somebody says, ‘Hey, I know’ ... and the person in charge says, ‘Yes, that’ll go over hugely with the 94% of Americans who aren’t living that lifestyle. They’ll love it,’” he continues.
“It’s not funny, and it’s not appropriate,” he adds.
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