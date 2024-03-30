83-year-old great-grandmother fights back against carjacker by biting him: 'Get these animals off the streets!'

The family of 83-year-old Lydia Sanchez is demanding that an alleged carjacker face justice after their great-grandmother was brutally assaulted on the way back from the grocery store in a suburb of Houston, Texas.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that Sanchez was leaving La Michoacana in the Aldine area when she was attacked at 8 a.m.



Lee Sanchez, her son, said that she fought back against the suspect who was trying to steal her car.

"She ended up biting him, and my mom had a good hold on him," he told KTRK-TV.

The alleged assailant ripped her out of the car and threw her on the ground. He then drove away in her car with her purse and a large amount of cash.

Sanchez was hospitalized and later released. She has an extremely swollen knee, a busted lip, and a sore rib cage from the altercation.



Video surveillance captured the suspect later at a shopping center. He parked the car behind Manny's Mexican Grill and Seafood Restaurant and then pulled on the door handle of a truck at the restaurant. Unable to gain entry, he walked away with a bag and abandoned the car.

The family was able to recover the car, but Sanchez is still recovering from her injures. She uses the car to go to dialysis three times a week, according to her family.

"We've got to focus on her healing," her son said to KTRK.



Although her family is grateful that she wasn't more seriously injured, they want the perpetrator to face justice.

"She's doing her grocery shopping. She's 83 years old. Why?" asked Evelyn Garza, her daughter. "To attack an elderly person? Yeah we want him caught!"



The family had to change out the door locks to her home because her keys were stolen. Sanchez has nine grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspect. They ask anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

"Whoever has information, please call the cops," Garza said. "I mean, get these animals off the streets!"

Here's more about the altercation:

