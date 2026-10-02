Brewery fires co-owner over supposed skepticism about mass Indian graves hoax

A Canadian brewery has fired one of its owners who may have dared to question the mass Indian graves hoax.

After spending time fighting forest fires, planting trees, then working on a bottling line, John Adair took a risk and started a brewery with several other people in Sooke, British Columbia. It turns out that the real risk wasn't starting a business in a small municipality but doing so with people who would instantly throw him under the bus to appease woke cranks.

'Show me the evidence.'

The Sooke Brewing Company announced on Thursday that "John Adair has been terminated, effective immediately," adding that his "views and actions do not reflect the values of Sooke Brewing Company, its ownership, or its staff."

Adair had apparently done the unthinkable: He allegedly wore a shirt to work on Wednesday emblazoned with the statement, "Show me the evidence."

While a shirt signaling a desire for evidence might appear innocuous to most people, the management team at the brewery deemed it "offensive" because of the day on which Adair allegedly wore it.

Since 2021, Canada has observed "National Day for Truth and Reconciliation" on Sept. 30, owing to legislation pushed by a former Liberal minister. According to the Canadian government, this federal statutory holiday — which is also known as "Orange Shirt Day" — was established to recognize so-called "survivors" of Canada's now defunct residential school system.

The residential schools — which were in many cases operated by various Catholic dioceses as well as by Anglican and Presbyterian churches — were established across Canada in the 1880s as part of a federally mandated campaign to educate poor Indian children who had no alternative local school options and to assimilate them into contemporary society.

RELATED: Trump is right about the Smithsonian. Canada shows what happens when woke history wins.

Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

An estimated 150,000 children attended the schools over the course of a century.

"Orange Shirt Day" took off in the wake of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation's announcement that children's remains had been discovered in an apple orchard near a former Catholic-run residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Despite an absence of any real evidence of children's remains in that area, what followed was a literal firestorm:

Hundreds of churches were torched and/or vandalized.

Statues remembering historic figures were toppled.

Canada Day festivities were canceled around the country.

Catholic dioceses were targeted for extortion.

Canadian institutions lowered the national flags in memory of the supposedly missing children.

Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other officials in Ottawa expressed grief over the supposed discovery.

A radical parliamentarian even passed a motion with unanimous consent demanding that the Canadian government "recognize what happened in Canada's Indian residential schools as genocide." Thousands of children allegedly did die while attending the schools, but the main killer was reportedly tuberculosis, which similarly swept through non-Indian populations.

In the years since the First Nation's announcement, tens of millions of federal dollars have been wasted in hopes of recovering children's graves that simply aren't there. Not a single body has been found to date.

The Canadian self-flagellation nevertheless continues unabated, while activists lean on the Liberal government to criminalize skepticism about the unmarked graves hoax and the imagined "genocide."

Leah Gazan, a member of the socialist New Democratic Party, has a private member's bill before the House of Commons that would amend Canada's Criminal Code so that anyone who "wilfully [sic] promotes hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying, downplaying, or justifying the Indian residential school system in Canada or by misrepresenting facts relating to it" would be guilty of an indictable offense punishable by up to two years in prison.

According to City News, a photo of Adair wearing a "Show me the evidence" T-shirt taken on Wednesday was widely circulated on Threads and was also shared on Reddit, prompting outrage and an effort on Google Reviews to tank the brewery's score.

RELATED: Canadian state media backs secret plot to trap and humiliate Indian mass-grave skeptics

Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The woke online mob apparently figured that the shirt was referring to the unmarked graves or at least had something thematically to do with "Orange Shirt Day."

The brewing company, which did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment, said in one of multiple statements on Facebook:

We are aware of the photograph circulating online showing a member of the Sooke Brewing Company ownership group wearing an offensive T-shirt while working at the brewery on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. We want to be unequivocal: the message displayed on that shirt does not reflect the values of Sooke Brewing Company. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day to honour Survivors, remember the children who never returned home, acknowledge the profound and ongoing harms caused by residential schools, and reflect on the responsibility we all share in advancing reconciliation.

In the post announcing Adair's termination, the company noted, "We are committed to Truth and Reconciliation and to respectful relationships with local First Nations communities and have reached out to First Nations leadership to listen, understand their concerns, and determine the appropriate next steps to ensure something like this does not happen again."

When asked for comment, Adair told Blaze News, "Given the circumstances, I'm currently seeking legal advice before making any public statement."