Konstantin Kisin: Britain can slow the bleed — but reversing the damage is harder

Can Britain still change course, or has the country already passed the point of no return?

After attending the Unite the Kingdom rally, BlazeTV host Nick Freitas is asking that question — and Konstantin Kisin, who is an immigrant himself, has some answers.



“Do you believe that there is any chance within the next five to 10 years that there is a party that controls parliament with enough of either a majority or a ruling coalition that they will significantly curtail immigration and actively deport illegal immigrants?” Freitas asks Kisin.

“I think there is no reason why Reform can’t do that, other than the legislative system is set up in such a way that they’re going to have to sweep away a lot of Blair-era legislation,” Kisin answers.

“Actually, the reason that the Conservative Party wasn’t able to deal with the issue is partly they didn't realize that when Blair was in power, they basically legislated their values into law,” he continues.

“So now, things like net zero, not deporting illegal immigrants, etc., it’s the law,” he explains, noting that despite all of this, "Reform, if they are elected, can address that problem.”

Kisin likens the influx of immigrants to inflation and people’s general understanding of it.

“The difficulty is, Nick, that it’s like inflation. Inflation goes down from 3% to 2.5%, and people say, ‘Things are getting cheaper.’ You don’t understand how inflation works. Inflation is the rate of change,” he tells Freitas.

“So getting mass immigration down from its peak of almost a million a couple of years ago to a couple of hundred thousand is great. You still have a couple of hundred thousand people coming in,” he continues.

“The challenge that people are really frustrated by is the fact that the country has changed very dramatically and in ways that they don’t like,” he says, adding, “And undoing that is a much bigger project than reducing the number of people coming in.”

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.