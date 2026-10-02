Trump and Rodman meet face-to-face, and a close insider claims POTUS has big plans post-midterms

The president may be campaigning to help Republicans in the midterms, but he is allegedly already making plans for after the election.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump made stops in Texas and Oklahoma, but he took some time out for an old friend who has a storied history in both places.

'So long as I'm here, you're not going to have any problems.'

When the president visited Peterbilt Motors in Denton, Texas, he was greeted by the towering, pink-haired character who is Dennis Rodman.

Rodman went to college at the nearby North Central Texas College and also attended Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant, Oklahoma, where Trump held another rally later in the day.

In Texas, Trump pointed out Rodman in the crowd, calling him "the greatest guy" and a "friend for a long time."

Trump communications adviser Margo Martin later posted a video of the two meeting face-to-face, where the president called Rodman the "best rebounder in the history of basketball," with Rodman responding that Trump is "my friend."

A source described as "close to Rodman" revealed to the New York Post that the president has big plans to reconnect with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the midterms, saying, "Trump wants to refocus again on North Korea and start talking about Kim Jong Un."

The source added, "Dennis believes he's the ambassador of goodwill between North Korea and the United States. As Trump ponders what to do next, he's been soliciting ideas, and one of those key people he's talking to is Dennis."

The news comes as Washington Post reporter Josh Rogin claims that Rodman had a falling out with Kim Jong Un after allegedly getting too drunk during his last visit.

"He can't help Trump with North Korean diplomacy anymore," the reporter claimed.

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A White House official told Blaze News: "President Trump in his first term held three historic summits with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un that stabilized the Korean Peninsula. U.S. policy on North Korea has not changed. President Trump remains open to talking with Kim Jong Un, without any preconditions. There has been no change on this policy."

As Trump toured the facility in Texas, a reporter asked if he was "brokering any peace with North Korea with Dennis today."

Trump replied, "I can tell you this: We have a good relationship, and you're not going to have any problem — so long as I'm here, you're not going to have any problems."

"Somebody else comes, you could have some big problems," the president added.

Joining Rodman at the Texas event was his girlfriend, a rapper called Yella Yella, who also said hello to the president.

"You're with that guy?!" Trump asked her. "What the hell are you doing with him for?" he continued, as others laughed off-camera.

The rapper proudly posted images from the event on her Instagram page with the caption, "Hanging With TRUMP ... wow," with a shocked face and goat emojis.

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Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rodman, now 65, reportedly joined the president's motorcade for the ride to Oklahoma, 740 the Fan reported.

The former athlete allegedly told Reuters that he hoped to speak to the president about "life."

When asked if he was going to North Korea in the near future, Rodman reportedly replied, "If you buy the ticket."

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