Jason Whitlock: Cornell 7 case exposes feminism's sexual freedom lie

The explosive allegations against seven members of Cornell University's Chi Phi fraternity have reignited a national debate over campus culture, consent, and accountability.

But BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes the story has taken over the news cycle for a deeper reason.

“Why did this all of a sudden become national news? ... I guess it’s intriguing or interesting, but ... see, it’s like they want us talking about this or it wouldn’t be getting the attention that it’s getting,” Whitlock says.

“The Cornell 7 wouldn’t be all over ... social media. Rape allegations go on all the time. Rape allegations on college campuses go on all the time. But clearly there seems to be something,” he continues.

“Maybe it’s conservatives. Maybe we’re pushing for this conversation. Maybe we want to expose the wrongs of feminism because the Lindsay Clancy case and this case seem to be putting those things in clear focus,” he adds.

“I think conservatives do want to show how wrong it is or how hurtful feminism has been,” Shemeka Michelle agrees, though she notes that “on the other side,” that’s not their motive.

“I think they believe they can show us just how terrible patriarchy is,” she says.

Meanwhile, Michelle points out that since the Clancy trial, she keeps seeing news stories about women harming their children.

“So it’s crazy because we’re seeing these cases, and so many people are just thinking, ‘Oh my God, women have to be protected. Look at what they’re going through. Look at what’s happening,’” she says.

“Conservatives are saying, ‘Hey wait a minute. This is not OK.’ But we keep seeing these stories because so many left-leaning lunatics want to actually prop up women like Barack Obama thinking that they can actually run the world and do it better,” she adds.

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