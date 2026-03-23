College student went to Chicago park to see northern lights — and was lethally shot by illegal alien suspect, DHS says

The Department of Homeland Security is calling on Chicago officials to enforce an immigration detainer on a man accused of shooting and killing a freshman college student.

Eighteen-year-old Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman went out with friends to the Tobey Prinz Beach early in the morning on Thursday to see the northern lights.

'We are gravely disappointed by the policies and failures that allowed this individual to remain in a position to commit this crime.'

A 25-year-old man named Jose Medina-Medina approached Gorman while wearing a mask, and when she tried to flee, he allegedly shot and killed her, according to a DHS statement.

DHS said Medina-Medina is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and blamed the former Biden administration for his presence in the U.S.

"Medina-Medina should have never been in our country, but was RELEASED into our communities by the Biden administration," the agency said on social media. "He was then released AGAIN following an arrest for shoplifting in Chicago, Illinois."

The family of the victim also blamed government failures for Gorman's death.

"We are gravely disappointed by the policies and failures that allowed this individual to remain in a position to commit this crime," a family statement reads. "When systems fail — whether through release decisions, lack of coordination, or unwillingness to act — the consequences are not abstract. They are real. And in our case, they are permanent."

Medina-Medina was charged with first-degree murder and gun charges but did not appear in court because of his continuing hospitalization. Prosecutors indicated to Judge Luciano Panici that the suspect is being treated for tuberculosis.

RELATED: 'Cold-blooded' illegal alien murdered 15-year-old who was trying to stop him from raping his mother, ICE says

Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis excoriated the former administration in statement about the incident.

"Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder," Bis said.

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