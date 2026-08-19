Cory Mills goes down in flames in Republican primary

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) is not long for Congress, now that he has been soundly defeated in the Republican primary.

Polls had barely closed on Tuesday when results came pouring in from the 7th Congressional District of Florida, showing signs that Mills was in deep trouble. By about 8 p.m. ET, the race had been called for the challenger.

Mills is currently the subject of a criminal investigation at the Department of Justice.

With nearly 94% of expected votes counted, challenger Ryan Elijah was declared the winner, stomping Mills 47% to 34.3%. Elijah will now face Florida Democrat Bale Dalton in November.

Mills was first elected in 2022 with a margin of victory of 15 points. He likewise secured re-election in 2024 with a comfortable 13-point margin.

Neither the Elijah campaign nor the Mills campaign immediately responded to a request for comment from Blaze News.

RELATED: Rep. Cory Mills gives wild explanation for messages to Miss United States as hearing ends in frustration

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

This loss likely did not take Mills by surprise.

Earlier this month, a Victory Insights poll warned that Mills' numbers were "extremely concerning" for the incumbent. Then on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) emphatically stated, "I have not endorsed Cory Mills, and I do not support Cory Mills."

Mills is also embroiled in a mess of scandals, many of which were first reported by Blaze News. He has been accused of stolen valor, converting to Islam, meeting with a Syrian leader once labeled a terrorist, and even of threatening a beauty queen with revenge porn.

As Blaze News reported a year ago, Mills allegedly bombarded Lindsey Langston, then the reigning Miss United States, with threatening messages after she ended their three-year relationship in February 2025. Following their break-up, he allegedly sent messages such as:

"May want to tell every guy you date that if we run into each other at any point. Strap up cowboy."

"You want to date or be with someone else. Be my guest. But they need to know well in advance that if we cross paths, I don’t care this week, this month, or this decade. They better damn well know it’s coming every time."

"I can send him a few videos of you as well."

The sextortion allegations and other forms of alleged harassment convinced a Florida judge to grant Langston a restraining order against Mills back in October.

Additionally, in late July, news broke that Mills is currently the subject of a criminal investigation at the Department of Justice. The exact nature and scope of the investigation is unclear, but reports indicate that it involves his finances.

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