El-Sayed aide says Rogers ad with vintage truck and US flags is like a 'KKK cross burning'

The campaign of Abdul El-Sayed distanced itself from bizarre comments by a campaign aide comparing an innocuously patriotic ad from Mike Rogers to a Ku Klux Klan cross burning.

The ad showed Rogers riding in a bright red antique Ford truck with two U.S. flags flapping behind as the song "American Ride" by Toby Keith plays.

'Is it your official campaign position that old Ford pickups are akin to the KKK?'

"Gotta love this American Ride! There’s no better way to do the Woodward Dream Cruise!" Rogers wrote in the social media post.

While most Americans would likely approve of the video, El-Sayed aide Mason Pressler said it reminded him of a racist KKK demonstration.

"Mike Rogers’ campaign has the aesthetics of a 1960s white flight suburb and a KKK cross burning," the political manager posted on social media.

The Rogers campaign seized on the comment to slam El-Sayed.

"Is it your official campaign position that old Ford pickups are akin to the KKK? That's the statement your staff is making," the campaign responded on social media.

In an email to Fox News, El-Sayed's communications director, Roxie Richner, cited a caveat on Pressler's social media profile saying his posts were his opinions only and not representative of the views of the campaign.

The Democrat is the first Muslim to be nominated for a seat in the U.S. Senate but has been plagued by the far-left comments and associations unearthed from his past.

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El-Sayed argued that the Second Amendment needed to be revoked and compared President Donald Trump to Osama bin Laden. He's also publicly palled around with extremist Hasan Piker, who said America deserved the 9/11 terror attacks and has advocated for violence in the name of communism.

While El-Sayed winning the Democrat nomination in Michigan is seen as a victory for the far-left fringe of the party, others point to polling that showed the progressive did not compete as well against Rogers as the establishment candidate he defeated.

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