Nick Freitas: Immigration isn't just about numbers — it's about cultural compatibility

From integration and national identity to the challenges posed by competing values and worldviews, BlazeTV host Nick Freitas and Konstantin Kisin examine whether Western nations have ignored the cultural consequences of mass immigration.

“This is fundamentally about cultural compatibility,” Freitas tells Kisin. “Some cultures merge well together, they work well together, they enhance one another, and some do not, because they’re openly hostile, because they want very different things.

“If we accept that as a premise,” he says, “and I certainly do, what should immigration policy look like? What should it look like in the U.K.?”

Despite believing Freitas framed it “exactly correctly,” Kisin wants to add some “nuance.”

“The big concern, obviously, and the thing people are always alluding to in Europe and also in the U.S. about the situation in Europe is Islam,” he explains.

“It’s become kind of very — not extreme, but very black and white on both sides of that debate. You know the left will say everyone’s equal, Muslims are wonderful … and increasingly, people on the right have a black and white view of it as well, which is the opposite of that,” he continues.

“Which is, you know, Muslims are terrible, they can’t be trusted,” he adds.

While it's not always true that immigration is a negative, “importing a large number of people from a different culture is naturally disruptive, and Islam is particularly difficult because of it being a political ideology and a theology at the same time.”

“And that meshing together creates real tensions and problems,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.