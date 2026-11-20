Young men are told their masculinity is the problem — that their ambition, aggression, and desire to protect and provide are traits they need to suppress. But a viral "Star Wars" debate is exposing just how badly that message misses the mark, and BlazeTV host Nick Freitas says there’s a lot more to the story.

Those arguing that young men today relate to Anakin Skywalker because he simply wants “a wife, a family, a chance to be a hero and fix what was broken” are right — but the argument doesn’t end there.

“You want to talk about what young men really want, that’s it,” Freitas says.





“When you look at the heroes that young men tend to hold up in a healthy society, it is the person that will stand against the odds, that will fight for the woman that he loves, for the country that [he] loves, for his comrades that he cares about and loves,” he continues.

“Sometimes he will overcome, and sometimes he will fall. But either way, that man is someone worth following,” he adds.

Yet men are increasingly told to abandon those very qualities.

“They’re being told that their masculinity, which is essentially those traits, those attributes, those characteristics of being a man, that those things are bad and you need to abandon them. You need to get rid of them,” Freitas says.

“You need to become more feminized, because you’re the problem. It’s all those masculine traits. It’s all those passions that you have as a man that are the problem,” he continues.

But Freitas cautions against taking that frustration and using it to justify Anakin's turn to the dark side. Within the "Star Wars" debate is the argument that Skywalker made the right choice — but Freitas warns that the villain who persuaded him to join his side, Palpatine, wasn't offering a solution so much as another form of manipulation.

Palpatine, Freitas explains, “was also trying to use him.”

The Jedi, he says, represent this “contradictory philosophy of telling you that everything that you want and desire is bad or mean” and that surrendering those desires in service of the system is somehow virtuous because the system “stands for good.”

Meanwhile, Palpatine and the Empire are asking Skywalker to use his “power” and “be the one that brings order” by “crushing your enemies ruthlessly.”

Freitas points to a conversation Skywalker has with Padme, where he explains that “we should have a system where everyone gets together and they discuss the problems and they do what’s best for all the people.”

“And Padme says, very reasonably, well, that’s the system we have. The problem is the people disagree,” he says, noting that Skywalker argues they “should be made to agree.”

“Well, that sounds a lot like dictatorship,” Freitas says, warning of what happens when the wrong people wield that kind of power — especially “woke progressives.”

“What happens when they’re the ones that have decided we need to do what’s best for all the people?” he asks.

“If that means forcing you to comply with transing children, if that means in the state of Massachusetts we take your child away because you refuse to affirm their gender, well, then, so be it. You must be made to comply,” he continues.

“See, that’s the problem with this. The Jedi being wrong doesn’t make the Empire right,” he says. “But the question is, OK, where’s the balance here?”

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.