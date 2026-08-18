VIDEO: Socialist New York lawmaker gets absolutely TORCHED for claiming theft is caused by poverty

A New York state assemblywoman who identifies as a democratic socialist went viral online after posting a video of herself claiming that people steal toothpaste and soap because of poverty.

The socialist dogma that theft is caused by wealth inequality is a common claim that was also proclaimed by far-left Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

'Tolerating crime leads to escalation of crime. This has been proven in every society across time and ours is no different.'

"Most of what we say were crimes of poverty, people who were stealing things like toothpaste, people who were stealing things like soap. And that means if you're stealing those things, you need them," said Emily Gallagher during a speech in front of the Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday.

"And we are choosing to protect billion-dollar companies like CVS and Walgreens over the people who are struggling to get by," she added. "So I would say that the true crime is that there is such incredible wealth disparity in this city that there are people who can be thrown in jail simply for having a biological need."

Gallagher went on to say she's pushing for more treatment rather than jail and called on people to defend previous criminal reforms that are being threatened by "fearmongering" by "the right-wing media."

Her post of the speech clip went viral after critics lambasted her claims and hit her with ridicule.

"This is such tired rhetoric. People steal for opportunity more than need. Where do you think that tube of toothpaste ends up? On the street. For sale. To buy drugs. I know. I used to do that all the time. Just tell the truth. Stop lying," responded a recovery advocate.

"They definitely should be incarcerated for stealing. Otherwise nothing prevents people from stealing, stores close or lock up merchandise, life gets worse for the 99% of people who have no intention of stealing," said another critic.

"Tolerating crime leads to escalation of crime. This has been proven in every society across time and ours is no different. I've endured poverty and unfair circumstances but NEVER did I steal," read another reply.

"Something tells me you’d feel differently if someone stole your lunch," joked one user.

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Despite the online blowback, Gallagher defended her comments and again implied that people are getting imprisoned for stealing toothpaste.

"Using arrests and jail as a way to punish struggling people doesn't reduce crime. Each incarcerated person costs the state over $500,000 in taxpayer dollars per year, and the data from decades of trying this tired approach is clear — it does not work," she said to Fox News Digital.

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