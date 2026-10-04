Democrats just revealed their endgame if they retake power

Democrats aren’t hiding anything when it comes to what they want for not only our immigration system, but the future of America — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is sick of hearing it.

“They’re just saying it out loud,” Gonzales says, noting that all she has to do is “roll the tapes.”

“I’m going to have to remind you guys what this country will look like again with Democrats in power,” she continues, adding, “One of their endgames is to flood this country with immigrants to replace us.”

“And this is an area that we really need to have a healthy and robust immigration program,” Democrat Senate candidate Josh Turek said to an audience.



“You’ve got around 41% of the direct care workers that are immigrants. And so I think we also need an easier pathway to earn citizenship so that we can bring in more workers, not only for that industry but as well as the agriculture industry and the meatpacking plants,” Turek continued.

“I mean, this is a state that’s really, really struggling,” he added.

“No, no, no,” Gonzales says. “Literally all across the country, we are all saying the same thing. We do not need more foreign workers. We do not need more immigrants. We actually need less. We just voted in November of 2024 for mass deportations. We want people gone.”

“‘Meatpacking plants are struggling, let’s bring in cheap foreign labor,’” she mocks.

“Because you know, that’s always the Democrats' plan. The Democrats' plan is always, ‘Let’s figure out how to make slavery legal again in every way, shape, or form,’” she adds.

But Turek isn’t the first one to make his case for what Gonzales calls “slave labor” in the United States.

“Mass amnesty for cheaper labor,” Gonzales says. “Chuck Schumer actually let that cat out of the bag all the way back in 2022.”

“Now more than ever, we’re short of workers,” Schumer said in a 2022 speech. “We have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to. The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants. The dreamers and all of them.”

“Because our ultimate goal is to help the dreamers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here,” he added.

“What are we doing?” Gonzales, annoyed, asks.

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