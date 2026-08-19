Nick Freitas exposes the Marxist funder he says is even WORSE than George Soros

Sadly, the people who want to see the United States destroyed don’t just live outside our borders.

“There's a lot of people in the United States that would also love to see us fail,” says BlazeTV host Nick Freitas.

When people think of America’s enemies within, George Soros is often the first person who comes to mind — and for good reason. The “philanthropist” has funneled tens of billions of dollars into radical left-wing causes that weaken law and order, national sovereignty, and traditional Western institutions.

But Freitas says there’s another American who trumps even the mighty Soros.

According to DataRepublican , Neville Roy Singham — the American multimillionaire software entrepreneur who sold his company in 2017 before relocating to China — “funneled $278 MILLION into a network of ~2,000 organizations that push pro-China, anti-American propaganda across five continents.”

Even though Singham has funneled far less money into destructive causes than Soros, his open Marxist ideology and close alignment with the Chinese Communist Party make him, according to Freitas and co-host Christian Hines, number one on the list of America's fifth columnists.

Singham, says Hines, is “a just full-blown Marxist in bed with the CCP and is funding effectively an entire propaganda campaign to destroy the United States from within and huge wedge issues in America in order to agitate for leftist causes.”

“He’s not a progressive. He’s a communist,” he declares.

To show just how extreme Singham is, Freitas points to a video of him speaking at a conference he co-sponsored in Shanghai in November 2025 — an event that had the blessing of the Chinese Communist Party. At the conference, the American-born Singham released a 172-page report claiming the United States and the West did not win World War II — the Soviet Union and China did — and that it was a “fascist lie” for the West to take credit.

He went on to say that if people want the new world order proposed by President Xi and the Chinese Communist Party, they must undo the “ideological damage” caused by the Western story of World War II.

To hear more, watch the video above.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.